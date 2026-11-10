Alabama's Scenic Lake Destination Is A Charming City With Food And Parks Between Birmingham And Atlanta
Alabama is widely known for its storied college football teams, Southern charm, and its historic impact on the Civil Rights Movement; but it's time to spill the sweet tea about charming Pell City. Located between Atlanta and Birmingham, Pell City has several under-the-radar attractions, including excellent parks, good barbecue, and a beautiful man-made lake for a day (or several) of fun for the whole family.
Pell City was settled in 1887 and officially founded a few years later in 1891 as a railroad town. For decades afterward, it was a small company town whose industry was centered around textile manufacturing. Then in the 1960s, Alabama Power transformed Pell City into a lakeside destination after it constructed the Logan Martin Dam on the Coosa River. Along Logan Martin Lake, you'll find many of the town's major attractions, including the popular 65-acre Lakeside Park, a jumping-off place for boating, fishing, or just shifting your schedule to lake time. The charming downtown was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2001 and is minutes away from pickleball courts and a playground on 19th Street.
Pell City is just over half an hour from downtown Birmingham and less than two hours from Atlanta on Interstate 20. For travelers flying into the region, you'll have the option of two well-connected airports. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) has far more flights and direct destinations, but Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) provides convenience at a smaller scale.
A fun-filled day on Logan Martin Lake
Whether you're an avid angler reeling in a monster bass or you enjoy being dazzled by a stunning sunset, you'll find plenty of ways to relax on Logan Martin Lake. The lake has over 275 miles of shoreline rounding quiet coves along the length of the lake. Start by exploring the lake's north shore along Lakeside Park where you'll find plenty of amenities for a day of fun on land or on the water. The park's large playground, Kids Kastle, may not be as big as Alabama's most unique playground, but it was recently rebuilt to entertain kids of all ages with new slides and safe, rubberized mulch.
If you're looking to beat the summer heat, Lakeside Park has a splash pad with a handful of smaller water slides and fountains, and it's an excellent value at just $4 per person; just be aware that there are no lifeguards. If you'd rather spend the day swimming, water skiing, or boating on the lake, the park has a beach and a public boat ramp. However, there is no marina or watercraft rental facilities in the park. That said, Coosa Island Marina Boat Rental is nearby and rents boats starting at $250 for a half-day. Would-be anglers fishing from the park's piers are recommended to bring along a few crankbaits along with their rod and reel.
Pell City's dining scene
Nearby Birmingham is noted to have one of the best food scenes in the country, and some of that has spilled over into Pell City. For a community of only 14,000, the area has a wide variety of restaurants and cuisines available. You'll find major restaurant chains and fast food joints throughout town, but you should definitely try some of the local grub. One standout barbecue restaurant, Butts To Go, was once highlighted by The Guardian as one of Alabama's best gas station barbecue joints (it has since ditched the gas and gone all-in on the food). The restaurant features daily specials and serves a range of slow-cooked meats, including chicken, beef, and pork. If you're craving a juicy burger, fried pork chop, or other traditional Southern cuisine; Jumbo's Burgers, Wings, & More and B's Grill are noted for their delicious food and excellent service. For a sit-down, home-cooked meal, try the well-established Pell City Steak House. And if you're looking for modern Southern cuisine, opt for The St. Clair/The Tavern, which has a more upscale environment.
Anyone spending the night in Pell City will have a handful of options. Right off of Interstate 20 you'll find several major hotel chains with easy access to town, the lake, and the highway. There are also several homes listed on Airbnb overlooking Logan Martin Lake, many of which have boat slips and easy access to the water. While you could head for Birmingham or Atlanta after a fun day of discovering Pell City, you could also head south to a secret Alabama town near the Gulf Coast with Czech roots.