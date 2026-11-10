Alabama's Scenic Lake Destination Is A Charming City With Food And Parks Between Birmingham And Atlanta

Alabama is widely known for its storied college football teams, Southern charm, and its historic impact on the Civil Rights Movement; but it's time to spill the sweet tea about charming Pell City. Located between Atlanta and Birmingham, Pell City has several under-the-radar attractions, including excellent parks, good barbecue, and a beautiful man-made lake for a day (or several) of fun for the whole family.

Pell City was settled in 1887 and officially founded a few years later in 1891 as a railroad town. For decades afterward, it was a small company town whose industry was centered around textile manufacturing. Then in the 1960s, Alabama Power transformed Pell City into a lakeside destination after it constructed the Logan Martin Dam on the Coosa River. Along Logan Martin Lake, you'll find many of the town's major attractions, including the popular 65-acre Lakeside Park, a jumping-off place for boating, fishing, or just shifting your schedule to lake time. The charming downtown was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2001 and is minutes away from pickleball courts and a playground on 19th Street.

Pell City is just over half an hour from downtown Birmingham and less than two hours from Atlanta on Interstate 20. For travelers flying into the region, you'll have the option of two well-connected airports. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) has far more flights and direct destinations, but Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) provides convenience at a smaller scale.