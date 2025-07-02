Alabama's Secret Town Near The Gulf Coast Blends Scandinavian And Czech Roots With Southern Charm And Seafood

While people may think Alabama has a distinctly American past, visitors to Silverhill may be surprised to learn that the town is heavily influenced by its Swedish and Czech roots. The history of Silverhill dates back to 1896 when Oscar Johnson, an immigrant from Sweden, founded the town and began advertising land in the hopes that more Swedish immigrants would settle there.

In the early 1900s, following the influx of Swedish immigrants, Czech settlers started coming to Silverhill as they were drawn to the fertile and inexpensive land for farming. There are still things that tie the town to this history. The Little Bohemian Hall, which was built by Czech immigrants and has been renovated and restored over the years, is still in use today. Every year, residents celebrate Heritage Day, which features food, local artisans, and a reason to wear traditional Swedish and Czech clothing.

Travelers to Silverhill should plan on renting a car, since there are not many public transit options in the town. Silverhill is less than an hour from Mobile International Airport. Alternatively, travelers can also fly into Pensacola International Airport in Florida and then drive about an hour to get to Silverhill. Lodging options are a bit sparse in town, but you're close to the popular Magnolia Springs Bed & Breakfast — offering cozy accommodations and a gourmet meal to start your day.