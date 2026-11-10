Near Keswick Is England's 'Only True Mountain Forest' With High-Elevation Trails And A Cafe In A National Park
From Wistman's Wood to Sherwood Forest, England has a number of famous green spaces. However, the country's "only true mountain forest" is Whinlatter Forest. It's on the northwest side of Lake District National Park about a 10-minute drive from the town of Keswick. It sits at 1,000 feet up to nearly 2,600 feet along the steep mountainsides of Whinlatter Pass. There's lots to do here if you love the outdoors with trails for hiking and mountain biking, a cafe to keep yourself fueled up for adventures, and incredible views of the surrounding countryside.
Although Whinlatter Forest is the only mountain forest in England, it's definitely not one of the oldest forests. Many of the trees here were planted after World War I in order to help boost the country's lumber supplies, which had been depleted during the war. It's predominantly evergreen trees include Sikta spruce, Douglas fir, and Scots pine.
Whinlatter has miles of trails, including an expansive collection of mountain bike trails with options for every type of rider, from beginner to expert. While some of the trails are shared, both the 11.5-mile-long Altura and 4.6-mile-long Quercus trails are specifically designed as one-way, singletrack trails reserved only for bikes where you can challenge yourself with some jumps and rock features. If you're not traveling with a bike, you can reserve one with Cyclewise ahead of time. It's the most convenient location to rent a bike since it's right near the forest entrance, but they can and do run out so plan ahead.
Hiking trails for all ages and abilities at Whinlatter Forest
Along with the mountain biking trails, Whinlatter Forest has a number of hiking trails. If you want to learn about the forest, take the Wow Trail. Starting from the visitor center, it's a 4-mile loop that takes you through the forest up to some stunning views of the Lake District, and there's informational signage along the way to help give you a better understanding of your surroundings.
For something a bit shorter and more family-friendly, the Masmill Beck Trail is 1.25 miles and there's a picnic area near the trailhead. Kids will also love the WildPlay Trail, which features a climbing wall, rope swing, water play area, and a fairy kingdom. There's also the Gruffalo Orienteering experience where you get a map that guides you to the 12 Gruffalo sculptures (from the children's book series of the same name) which are hidden in the forest.
If you really want to get your heart pumping, hike up Grisedale Pike. Surrounded by three ridges, there are a number of ways to the summit depending on where you've parked and how far you want to go. But as AllTrails reviewers have noted, they all involve some steep and possibly slippery sections, so wear good hiking shoes. The 360-degree views from the peak at 2,595 feet are fantastic and well worth the effort.
Events, ziplining, and dining at Whinlatter Forest
You're welcome to explore the trails through the trees and up the peaks of Whinlatter Forest on your own, but there are also a number of guided experiences. You can go on a dark skies walk or an alpaca walk, join a landscape photography workshop, or visit a wild sauna and forest plunge. There's also a rope course in the forest. Go Ape at Whinlatter has zip lines and obstacle courses for all ages, including kids as young as four (so long as they're taller than 3.3 feet, aka 1 meter).
When you're ready for a break or you need a pick me up during your day of exploring, make your way to Cafe Ambio next to the visitor center. The menu features fish and chips, burgers, soup, and steak. Along with a sit-down dining area for a full meal, there are grab-and-go options; think sausage rolls, scones, coffee, and the like.
It's free to use the trails and explore the forest. However, it costs money to park, to do one of the Go Ape adventures, and to join a guided experience. As beautiful as it is here amongst the trees, you can't spend the night beneath them — there is no camping in Whinlatter Forest. However, you can stay at a campsite in nearby Keswick, which has tasty eats and bed and breakfasts. Some other picturesque villages and quaint towns in the Lake District are Braithwaite (between Keswick and Whinlatter Forest) and Patterdale (which is a 35 minute drive from the forest).