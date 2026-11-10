Near Keswick Is England's 'Only True Mountain Forest' With High-Elevation Trails And A Cafe In A National Park

From Wistman's Wood to Sherwood Forest, England has a number of famous green spaces. However, the country's "only true mountain forest" is Whinlatter Forest. It's on the northwest side of Lake District National Park about a 10-minute drive from the town of Keswick. It sits at 1,000 feet up to nearly 2,600 feet along the steep mountainsides of Whinlatter Pass. There's lots to do here if you love the outdoors with trails for hiking and mountain biking, a cafe to keep yourself fueled up for adventures, and incredible views of the surrounding countryside.

Although Whinlatter Forest is the only mountain forest in England, it's definitely not one of the oldest forests. Many of the trees here were planted after World War I in order to help boost the country's lumber supplies, which had been depleted during the war. It's predominantly evergreen trees include Sikta spruce, Douglas fir, and Scots pine.

Whinlatter has miles of trails, including an expansive collection of mountain bike trails with options for every type of rider, from beginner to expert. While some of the trails are shared, both the 11.5-mile-long Altura and 4.6-mile-long Quercus trails are specifically designed as one-way, singletrack trails reserved only for bikes where you can challenge yourself with some jumps and rock features. If you're not traveling with a bike, you can reserve one with Cyclewise ahead of time. It's the most convenient location to rent a bike since it's right near the forest entrance, but they can and do run out so plan ahead.