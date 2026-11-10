Just Outside Downtown Minneapolis Is A Serene Suburban Day Trip With Golf, Parks, And Nearby Fishing

New Hope's most notable attractions are green spaces — and it's quite fond of them. In fact, the community's love for outdoor public spaces means a park is only a quarter mile away from just about every home in town. Some of those parks offer a disconnect from the cacophony of modern life. An oasis like Northwood Park, close to the center of New Hope, has a pond at the heart of its 47 acres and a soothing environment orbiting it. At the other end of the spectrum lies the New Hope Aquatic Park. Its water slides, vortex pool, and lap swim area can get the adrenaline pumping, though the lazy river can reverse the effect. It's Minnesota, so the weather is water park-ready only about six to seven months a year.

For those who like making their heart rate oscillate, New Hope has two more options. The New Hope Village Golf Course can deliver either birdie bliss or double bogie anguish. The public course maintains a par three across all nine of its holes. But don't let those numbers and the fact that you can leave your driver at home fool you. The course may be small (thus ideal for a quick round during a day trip while helping your short game), but its obstacles are quite imposing. Seven of the nine holes have bunkers, and there are plenty of holes where your golf ball can go for a swim during the course's 1,389 total yards.

If you'd rather have something besides a scorecard to show for your day trip, grab a rod and reel. Though the suburb itself has a handful of tiny lakes within its borders, the real catches can be found a short drive outside of New Hope, with several fish-filled lakes within its orbit. The first and best option is Medicine Lake, a 936-acre blue blanket 10 minutes south of the suburb. Its waters are home to bluegill, carp, crappie, bass, and walleye. More ambitious anglers can find even more species at Lake Independence. The 844-acre lake, 25 minutes from New Hope, has nearly the same species as Medicine Lake, with additional varieties of bass and muskie to boot.