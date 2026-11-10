Just Outside Downtown Minneapolis Is A Serene Suburban Day Trip With Golf, Parks, And Nearby Fishing
Minnesota's Twin Cities can occupy the bulk of a traveler's itinerary, yet peeking along their borders reveals a wealth of lesser-known, bucolic destinations. The sweetly named New Hope, for example, offers a serene suburban day trip 18 minutes outside downtown Minneapolis. Its golf, parks, and fishing create a welcome alternative to the city's bustle.
The suburb of 21,000 residents has evolved since its days as a 19th-century rural outpost, seeing fits and spurts of growth as it fought against a suburban shift. That battle ended in a stalemate. The population boom changed the face of the town, but not completely. What was once a distinctly farm-centric area has become a serene suburban oasis basking in the glow of Minneapolis, adding a slower-paced detour to jaunts to the city.
Consider New Hope an outlet for extra adventures that a big city might lack — big enough to merit a visit but too small to justify staying overnight. It's a stop for things like quaint little parks with scenic surroundings and an annual festival, making New Hope a soothing bookend and a serene suburban side trip. Despite its humble size, travelers can lose a full day there or make it a pit stop on a bigger journey after seeing Minneapolis' best attractions that shouldn't be skipped.
Bring your fishing pole, golf clubs, or relax
New Hope's most notable attractions are green spaces — and it's quite fond of them. In fact, the community's love for outdoor public spaces means a park is only a quarter mile away from just about every home in town. Some of those parks offer a disconnect from the cacophony of modern life. An oasis like Northwood Park, close to the center of New Hope, has a pond at the heart of its 47 acres and a soothing environment orbiting it. At the other end of the spectrum lies the New Hope Aquatic Park. Its water slides, vortex pool, and lap swim area can get the adrenaline pumping, though the lazy river can reverse the effect. It's Minnesota, so the weather is water park-ready only about six to seven months a year.
For those who like making their heart rate oscillate, New Hope has two more options. The New Hope Village Golf Course can deliver either birdie bliss or double bogie anguish. The public course maintains a par three across all nine of its holes. But don't let those numbers and the fact that you can leave your driver at home fool you. The course may be small (thus ideal for a quick round during a day trip while helping your short game), but its obstacles are quite imposing. Seven of the nine holes have bunkers, and there are plenty of holes where your golf ball can go for a swim during the course's 1,389 total yards.
If you'd rather have something besides a scorecard to show for your day trip, grab a rod and reel. Though the suburb itself has a handful of tiny lakes within its borders, the real catches can be found a short drive outside of New Hope, with several fish-filled lakes within its orbit. The first and best option is Medicine Lake, a 936-acre blue blanket 10 minutes south of the suburb. Its waters are home to bluegill, carp, crappie, bass, and walleye. More ambitious anglers can find even more species at Lake Independence. The 844-acre lake, 25 minutes from New Hope, has nearly the same species as Medicine Lake, with additional varieties of bass and muskie to boot.
The ins and outs of visiting New Hope
New Hope's cozy size and humble offerings make it an ideal day-trip destination, so don't bother looking for flights. If you're in Minneapolis, head west on I-394, then swing north on US-169. The 20-minute drive leaves plenty of room for a multi-stop road trip to the other smaller destinations within Minneapolis' orbit.
That drive might include a stop in St. Louis Park, with charming parks, local shops, and tasty treats, lying along the route between Minneapolis and New Hope. Afterward, continue the drive west, adding Plymouth to the itinerary. The family-friendly Midwest city offers lake fun and local eats that can cap off any day trip.
If you have a flexible travel schedule, try to time your visit to coincide with New Hope's Duk Duk Daze Festival. The three-day summer festival shares its DNA with the local fairs of other communities. Live music, food, fireworks, and a parade serve as the core of an event that binds the community together. And it beats visiting in the winter, when temperatures fall and remain below freezing for months.