Near Minneapolis Is A Charming Midwestern Day Trip With Scenic Parks, Local Shops, And Tasty Eats

St. Louis Park is situated in the first layer of suburbs that ring Minneapolis. Being just 5 miles west of downtown means that St. Louis Park carries both the big-city vibes and a smaller-town pace. The community has residential neighborhoods with walkable blocks, public art installations, and quality cuisine from around the world, and it's all an easy day trip from Minneapolis proper. But the suburb also has the local shopping, city parks, and nature preserves that could make it a home base for a Minnesota getaway.

The suburb was once a village of a few dozen families, but it's grown to a town of over 50,000 inhabitants. The residents are diverse in social, religious, and ethnic background, so different neighborhoods have different feels, and the food scene is wide-ranging and delicious. Adding to that, in classic Minneapolis fashion, St. Louis Park has over 50 parks sprinkled throughout that make up over 10% of the city's total area, offering escapes into nature all year round.

In many ways, St. Louis Park is a microcosm of the city it sits next to, but no other place can claim to be the birthplace of the original bundt cake pan or the legendary filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen; that's only St. Louis Park. It's a place where you can walk marshland boardwalks along a lake in a nature area, enjoy authentic Turkish street food afterward, and then snag a unique piece of Minnesota apparel. It can be added to the itinerary while visiting Minnesota's largest city, or St. Louis Park could just as easily be the main hub for a Minneapolis adventure, giving smaller-town, residential vibes with all the city amenities right down the road.