Near Minneapolis Is A Charming Midwestern Day Trip With Scenic Parks, Local Shops, And Tasty Eats
St. Louis Park is situated in the first layer of suburbs that ring Minneapolis. Being just 5 miles west of downtown means that St. Louis Park carries both the big-city vibes and a smaller-town pace. The community has residential neighborhoods with walkable blocks, public art installations, and quality cuisine from around the world, and it's all an easy day trip from Minneapolis proper. But the suburb also has the local shopping, city parks, and nature preserves that could make it a home base for a Minnesota getaway.
The suburb was once a village of a few dozen families, but it's grown to a town of over 50,000 inhabitants. The residents are diverse in social, religious, and ethnic background, so different neighborhoods have different feels, and the food scene is wide-ranging and delicious. Adding to that, in classic Minneapolis fashion, St. Louis Park has over 50 parks sprinkled throughout that make up over 10% of the city's total area, offering escapes into nature all year round.
In many ways, St. Louis Park is a microcosm of the city it sits next to, but no other place can claim to be the birthplace of the original bundt cake pan or the legendary filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen; that's only St. Louis Park. It's a place where you can walk marshland boardwalks along a lake in a nature area, enjoy authentic Turkish street food afterward, and then snag a unique piece of Minnesota apparel. It can be added to the itinerary while visiting Minnesota's largest city, or St. Louis Park could just as easily be the main hub for a Minneapolis adventure, giving smaller-town, residential vibes with all the city amenities right down the road.
Shopping and dining in St. Louis Park
The Mall of America is America's largest mall and a giant entertainment destination, and it's located in the suburb of Bloomington, less than 20 minutes from St. Louis Park. Of course, there are many shopping options within city limits. Some are retail chains, and others are more local, like Sota Clothing in the southern part of town. What started as a university graphics design project is now a bustling enterprise selling Minnesota-inspired apparel, coffee mugs, and accessories. A 5-minute drive away, Retro Wanderlust has funky, small-town antique shop vibes and is where you can get one-of-a-kind chairs, lamps, small brass statues, and more.
The Shops at West End is another spot worth checking out. This open-air shopping center has 39 businesses, making it an all-in-one stop. You can do some shopping, hit the salon, catch a movie at the theater, and grab a bite to eat at restaurants like The Hope Breakfast Bar. It's known for serving brunch classics, sweet baked treats, and more, even offering a free kids' meal with every adult entrée on Tuesdays. The Yard House is also located in the area. It's a sports bar chain that has nachos, sliders, and pizza. It's also known for its massive beer selection, is very highly rated on Google Maps, and sits at number 3 in the local rankings on TripAdvisor.
The diverse population of St. Louis Park and the surrounding metro area mean the food options are abundant, varied, and done at a very high level. You can find whatever you're craving nearby, from certified kosher sushi, dim sum, quality Mexican, poke bowls, and more, including Mediterranean food at Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro, which serves shawarma, bowls, and wraps and has a 4.7/5 rating with over 1,500 reviews on Google Maps.
Charming parks and getting into nature just outside of Minneapolis
Minneapolis is famous for being home to one of America's best park systems, and its suburbs are no different. As mentioned, there are over 50 public green spaces within St. Louis Park and recreation trails that wind all the way to downtown Minneapolis. It's easy to find a quiet pocket of nature like Oak Hill Park, offering picnic tables, paved trails, and a splash pad for the warmer months, as well as a skating rink and warming house during the winter. The park even connects to Louisiana Oaks Park, which has a large pond and even more space.
The ultimate outdoor experience in St. Louis Park can be found at the Westwood Hills Nature Center (pictured above). It's a massive, 160-acre natural area of wetlands, deep forests, and meadows with miles of trails and boardwalks. The park centers on a 38-acre lake that has a 2-mile trail looping its shoreline, with boardwalks through marshy areas and stretching into the lake. It's open and available from sunup to sundown throughout the year and is a great spot for quiet hikes near the city or wildlife watching for deer, foxes, turtles, and more.
The Twin Cities area has great parks, but Minneapolis is also America's most bikeable city, perfectly balancing nature and urban charm. There are trails that crisscross the metro area, and a couple pass through St. Louis Park. The Cedar Lake Regional Trail is a paved path that goes for 4.5 miles along old rail lines through town as it runs all the way to downtown Minneapolis. Similarly, the North Cedar Lake Regional Trail starts just south in Hopkins before easing through St. Louis Park and connecting to wider Minneapolis trail networks.