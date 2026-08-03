This Twin Cities Suburb Is A Family-Friendly Midwest City With Lake Fun, Shops, And Local Eats

Minnesota's Twin Cities create a diverse and enigmatic metropolis sprawl that fans out from the Mississippi River. Minneapolis and St. Paul are like two peas in a cosmopolitan pod, with enough sport, dining, culture, shopping, nature, and art to keep travelers occupied for a very long time. All of this choice can be quite overwhelming though, especially when deciding where, exactly, you should visit. If you're looking for family fun, lake-based adventures, and quality shopping and dining, head to Plymouth — a city and suburb within this enormous Minneapolis-Saint Paul metropolitan area about 12 miles west of Downtown Minneapolis.

Plymouth has a reputation of being a great Midwest city for families. It has an A+ overall grade on Niche for its family-friendly elements such as public schools and housing. This local school-finder platform also ranked it Minnesota's 11th best suburb to raise a family in 2026. One local on the r/howislivingthere subreddit called Plymouth "Very family-friendly, cozy, and safe." All this to say you probably won't need to search long to find the right scenes and activities for you and your children.

One of Plymouth's most family-friendly attractions is its 900-acre-plus Medicine Lake, ideal for fun water-based activities at lakeside parks. Clifton E. French Regional Park, which sits on the lake's northern shore, has a beach, designated swimming area, fishing pier, and various walking trails. Kids and adults alike can embrace Plymouth's lake setting with paddling, picnics, boating, and an elaborate playground. Meanwhile, anglers can reel in bluegill, crappie, northern pike, largemouth bass, and walleye. You can also visit the park during winter for sledding and cross-country skiing. Elsewhere around the lake you'll find more sandy beaches and grassy waterfront picnic spots, as well as playgrounds and walking paths. You can also enjoy family days out at the charming Parkers Lake Park with its trails, volleyball, and beach nearby.