Between Houston And Lafayette Is Louisiana's Family City With Cajun Flavors And Outdoor Adventure

Road trippers traveling along Interstate 10 (I-10) between Houston, Texas, and Lafayette, Louisiana, might want to choose Lake Charles as their pit stop. After all, it's a vibrant city with plenty of festivals, live music venues, and casino resorts. But travelers who prefer a laid-back city with small-town vibes, tons of family-friendly entertainment, a killer food scene, and plenty of outdoor fun should drive to Sulphur, sitting just 10 miles west of Lake Charles. Visitors willing to stop will have enough to fill their itinerary for several days before hopping back on the highway in southwest Louisiana.

Faith, family, and a welcoming community spirit are what define this unassuming city of roughly 20,500 residents, according to the US Census Bureau. Although it often lives in the shadow of the popular Gulf Coast destination, Lake Charles, Sulphur has an appeal and history of its own. Even its name tells a story. While the city uses the British spelling, its name comes from the large sulfur deposits discovered here in 1867. Later, when German chemist Herman Frasch successfully extracted the mineral using pressurized water, the operation boosted America's chemical industry in the global market. Workers and families from all walks of life came next. Eventually, the area was dubbed one of the "Fifty Richest Acres in the World," putting this small Louisiana town on the industrial map.

But Sulphur's appeal stretches further than its industrial roots. Its Cajun flavors and welcoming culture offer visitors a taste of authentic Southwest Louisiana. Plus, the city also serves as a gateway to coastal marshes, wildlife refuges, and the wild Creole Nature Trail, making it an appealing stop for both foodies and outdoor lovers. Out-of-towners can fly into Lake Charles Regional Airport (LCH), pick up a car, and be at the DoubleTree by Hilton Sulphur Lake Charles in roughly 25 minutes.