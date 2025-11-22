The Most Humid Place In America Is A Popular Gulf Coast Getaway In Louisiana

If you're braving the humidity and flying to Lake Charles, your closest option is Lake Charles Regional Airport, a regional hub with limited American Airlines and United Airlines flights. In terms of international airports, Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive away, and New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport is a little over a three-hour drive away. (And if you take this route, you can visit New Orleans' iconic French Quarter before heading on to Lake Charles.)

Visitors to Lake Charles can't miss the lake that shares the city's name, whether you're enjoying views of the marina from the promenade or suntanning on North Beach, the only white sand inland beach in the state. Lake Charles also offers numerous opportunities to enjoy nature. The city is home to Sam Houston Jones State Park. At over 1,000 acres, the park's lagoons and forests are a haven for local wildlife, including nearly 200 bird species.

For a totally different vacation experience, you can head to one (or more) of the city's four main casinos: the Golden Nugget, L'Auberge Casino Resort, Delta Downs Racetrack and Casino, and the Horseshoe Casino and Hotel. And depending on the time of year you go, you can catch one of Lake Charles' popular festivals. The city hosts over 75 per year, including many that highlight the region's delicious cuisine.