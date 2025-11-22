The Most Humid Place In America Is A Popular Gulf Coast Getaway In Louisiana
Humidity tends to be a love-it-or-hate-it thing. Some people love the way their hair and skin react to all the moisture in the air, while others just feel sweaty and sticky. Some travelers even plan their vacations in order to avoid humidity, which is exactly how summer became the unexpected low season for Disney World. A new study from Today's Home Owner analyzed data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to find the most and least humid cities in the United States. It's official: The most humid place in America is Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Lake Charles has an average of 90% relative humidity year-round, with temperatures regularly reaching 95 degrees in July and remaining in the 50s throughout winter. Many southeastern and Gulf Coast cities have similarly high rates of humidity. The rest of the top-five list is all in the same region: Jackson, Mississippi; Meridian, Mississippi; Brownsville, Texas; and Port Arthur, Texas. But high levels of humidity don't necessarily make a destination less attractive to travelers. Lake Charles' shoreside casinos and world-class beaches make it a popular vacation spot, drawing 7 million visitors in 2023.
Visiting Lake Charles, Louisiana
If you're braving the humidity and flying to Lake Charles, your closest option is Lake Charles Regional Airport, a regional hub with limited American Airlines and United Airlines flights. In terms of international airports, Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive away, and New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport is a little over a three-hour drive away. (And if you take this route, you can visit New Orleans' iconic French Quarter before heading on to Lake Charles.)
Visitors to Lake Charles can't miss the lake that shares the city's name, whether you're enjoying views of the marina from the promenade or suntanning on North Beach, the only white sand inland beach in the state. Lake Charles also offers numerous opportunities to enjoy nature. The city is home to Sam Houston Jones State Park. At over 1,000 acres, the park's lagoons and forests are a haven for local wildlife, including nearly 200 bird species.
For a totally different vacation experience, you can head to one (or more) of the city's four main casinos: the Golden Nugget, L'Auberge Casino Resort, Delta Downs Racetrack and Casino, and the Horseshoe Casino and Hotel. And depending on the time of year you go, you can catch one of Lake Charles' popular festivals. The city hosts over 75 per year, including many that highlight the region's delicious cuisine.