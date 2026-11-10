Between Gloucester And Oxford Is A Charming Market Town With Shops, Trails, And Natural Beauty

The Cotswolds have arguably crossed the threshold into overtourism, causing headaches for locals accustomed to the bucolic serenity of the once-forgotten British countryside. It may be time, then, for travelers to temper their expectations and spread out to the area's lesser-known corners. Yes, there are "under-discovered" parts of the Cotswolds. Places like Northleach. Sitting less than an hour from Gloucester and Oxford, the charming market town with shops, trails, and natural beauty has been spared the fanfare of its more popular siblings thanks to its lack of proximity to a major thoroughfare.

Like much of the Cotswolds, Northleach's economic history follows the fortunes of the wool trade, with the switch from exporting to weaving wool leaving the town in the lurch. It eventually changed its identity, becoming a welcome stop for coaches bound for London. The addition of a reform-minded prison (yes, prison) helped bridge the lull in the wool trade. Then the arrival of railways nixed the steady stream of coaches passing through town. The construction of a highway farther away from town compounded the problems. Northleach's prospects in the previous century grew dim, with vacant properties pockmarking the town. It earned the unfortunate moniker, "the forgotten town of the Cotswolds."

Yet there's plenty about Northleach to make it memorable. Its nearly 2,000 residents live in a town that remains nearly identical to its earlier incarnations, the imperative to grow and expand completely bypassing it. The houses off the High Street retain their mix of stone and timber. The various businesses, institutions, and artisans remain steadfastly singular. There's a baker. There's the butcher. Kids go to the school. Throw in some places to eat. Some places to sleep. Local rumor claims stone tunnels zigzag beneath Northleach, layering history and mystery onto every visit. Consider it a humbler, more authentic alternative to Broadway, a charming village considered the "Jewel of the Cotswolds."