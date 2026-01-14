England's 5 Most Charming Villages With Cottagecore Vibes, According To Travelers

If romantic comedies are your cup of tea, Shere is sheer perfection. Situated just beyond London, the sweet, historic English village has been featured in films like "Four Weddings and a Funeral," "The Wedding Date," and "Bridget Jones' Diary," but is best known as the setting of the 2006 Christmas classic, "The Holiday." In the movie, lovelorn Ivy (Kate Winslet) and her impossibly charming brother Graham (Jude Law) live in an English village that's supposedly located in the Cotswolds. In reality, Shere is nestled about 90 miles south of there, and the cozy cottage that Ivy calls home was actually built on a soundstage in California.

The cottage may be fictional, but there are still plenty of real-life film locations from "The Holiday" to visit in Shere. Each Christmas season, heart-eyed tourists flock to the tiny town in hopes of meeting a dashing Jude Law type at the White Horse Pub. Built as a farmhouse in 1425, the warm, wood-beamed pub was featured in a swoon-worthy scene between Graham and Amanda (Cameron Diaz). Instagram travelers love to strike poses under the framed movie poster proudly displayed on the wall and enjoy cozy cocktails by the crackling fire (while pining for Jude Law, no doubt). One Instagram user offers this helpful tip: "If you walk to the church and behind the cemetery there's a small path that takes you to the field where Kate Winslet's cottage was built for the movie." Other favorite spots from the movie include the iconic footbridge that Amanda races across in her high heels and the prominently featured St. James Church in the center of town.

Even beyond its famous film locations, Shere is a fairytale come to life. Surrounded by the sweeping Surrey Hills (which are designated an Area of Outstanding Beauty) and lined with cobblestone streets that meander past rustic homes, quaint cafes, and serene streams dotted with ducks, Shere offers a cinematic setting for a charming, cottagecore retreat.