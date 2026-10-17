England's Scenic 'Venice Of The Cotswolds' Is A Picturesque Riverside Village With Cottages And Cozy Eateries

Bourton-on-the-Water is one of many starlets with honey-colored cottages and leafy lanes in England's Cotswolds region that, despite their compact size, attract visitors from across the world. But the tree-lined village differentiates itself from its neighbors with low-slung, antique bridges crossing a calm section of the River Windrush that runs through it.

Often nicknamed the "Venice of the Cotswolds" — though admittedly that's pushing it just a tad — the village has a distinctly English vision of waterfront charm. In place of Venice's emerald canals, buildings slowly falling into ruin, and somewhat raucous gondoliers shouting for fares, Bourton-on-the-Water's visitors happen upon shallow riverbanks home to ducks backed by cottages with steep, pitched roofs topped with stone tiles. Some of the homes overlook the village green.

The center is a charm to discover on foot. However, its popularity makes it busy in peak season (not so dissimilar to Venice, after all), with some locals telling the BBC that Bourton-on-the-Water can no longer cope with the "constant traffic." As such, we recommend an independent vacation in spring and fall rather than summer. As with all Cotswolds' settlements, the village is worth more than a quick stop on a tour, as there are numerous local businesses to support and quaint sights such as St. Lawrence's Church.