England's Scenic 'Venice Of The Cotswolds' Is A Picturesque Riverside Village With Cottages And Cozy Eateries
Bourton-on-the-Water is one of many starlets with honey-colored cottages and leafy lanes in England's Cotswolds region that, despite their compact size, attract visitors from across the world. But the tree-lined village differentiates itself from its neighbors with low-slung, antique bridges crossing a calm section of the River Windrush that runs through it.
Often nicknamed the "Venice of the Cotswolds" — though admittedly that's pushing it just a tad — the village has a distinctly English vision of waterfront charm. In place of Venice's emerald canals, buildings slowly falling into ruin, and somewhat raucous gondoliers shouting for fares, Bourton-on-the-Water's visitors happen upon shallow riverbanks home to ducks backed by cottages with steep, pitched roofs topped with stone tiles. Some of the homes overlook the village green.
The center is a charm to discover on foot. However, its popularity makes it busy in peak season (not so dissimilar to Venice, after all), with some locals telling the BBC that Bourton-on-the-Water can no longer cope with the "constant traffic." As such, we recommend an independent vacation in spring and fall rather than summer. As with all Cotswolds' settlements, the village is worth more than a quick stop on a tour, as there are numerous local businesses to support and quaint sights such as St. Lawrence's Church.
Riverside walks and countryside scenery in Bourton-on-the-Water
On warm days, visitors gather along the River Windrush to picnic and paddle, right where Mill Bridge, dating to 1654, crosses the waterway. The scene resembles something out of a Constable or J.M.W. Turner painting, but with more deck chairs, chip packets, and crowds – particularly when coaches full of tourists arrive.
Most tourists jostle for photo ops in The Model Village, a replica of Bourton-on-the-Water built from local Cotswold stone to one ninth of its real size. For a more languid day, arrive early in the morning or late in the afternoon, follow the river, then take a footpath into the surrounding countryside. For a quiet, signposted walk, head to the neighboring villages of Lower and Upper Slaughter, colloquially referred to as "The Slaughters." A footpath connects Bourton-on-the-Water with Lower Slaughter, where the River Eye trickles past limestone cottages and the restored Old Mill. The entire circular walk, taking in both Slaughters before returning to Bourton-on-the-Water, is just over 5 miles. Another route, which is a little more than 4 miles one way, is to the Cotswolds' highest town, Stow-on-the-Wold, which also has cozy teashops and cobbled streets.
Back in Bourton-on-the-Water, the Cotswold Motoring Museum displays automobile memorabilia and vintage motorcycles and cars such as Brum, the yellow car from the British children's television series of the same name. There's also an equestrian centre, should you wish to tour the countryside on horseback.
Bourton-on-the-Water's cozy eateries, pubs, and village life
Bourton-on-the-Water has plenty of scenic spots to stop for food, from traditional tearooms to restaurants. For a classic Cotswolds afternoon, settle in the family-run Bakery on the Water, set beside the river, for freshly brewed tea, cakes, or scones with jam and cream. The Kingsbridge, meanwhile, is a classic village pub on the river next to Mill Bridge. It offers substantial lunches, ideal fuel after a countryside ramble. Another option is the mid 18th-century Old Manse Hotel, which serves dinner on a leafy terrace. It also has rooms for those hoping to stay the night.
Shopping is decent enough for a village, with independent boutiques selling locally made goods and souvenirs. The selection has drifted towards visitors in recent years, with standout shops such as Made in the Cotswolds offering candles, fragrances, cheese, and honey made by artisans in the area. For more serious shopping, consider pairing your visit to Bourton-on-the-Water with a cozy town such as Tetbury, which is stuffed with antique shops. It's about a 45-minute drive southwest.
Trains from London's Paddington Station to Moreton-in-Marsh in the Cotswolds take around 90 minutes, followed by a 20-minute bus ride through picturesque countryside to Bourton-on-the-Water. For a wider England and Cotswolds itinerary, Bourton-on-the-Water works well as a day trip from Oxford, where you can stay in a Victorian public toilet that's been turned into a luxurious micro-hotel. Oxford is about 35 miles southeast of the village.