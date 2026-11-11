Tucked Next To Columbus Is An Ohio Day Trip City With Antique Shops, Tasty Eats, And A Bustling Downtown

Separating Columbus, Ohio, from the wealth of suburbs orbiting it presents a challenge. Each appendage, in its own right, stands on its own yet also enhances the city's biggest draws: beer, German culture, a lively downtown, and an excellent foodie scene. Powell, a day-trip city tucked next to Columbus in Delaware County, adds to that wealth with its own antique shops, tasty eats, and bustling downtown.

The city of 18,000 grew from its early 19th-century incarnation as a settlement for Connecticut transplants as Columbus outgrew its borders. City residents sought housing in the cozy Goldilocks Zone — not too rural, not too urban — on the city's periphery, boosting Powell's population in the process. Yet it still tries to maintain some semblance of a small-town feel, or so it claims.

The area's bustling downtown includes nearly three dozen establishments, from eateries to retailers, worth exploring. It's the sort of place where a well-regarded new American restaurant and Tiki-style bar can sit within a short stroll of a splash pad and highly-rated antique mall. The dense concentration of shops and eats nixes any need for a car (so long as you stay near its historic core). The resulting locale is a welcome addition to a trip to Columbus, mixing a diverse array of eateries with exotic animals and several points in between. Taken as a whole, Powell bolsters arguments that Delaware County is one of Ohio's hands-down best places to live.