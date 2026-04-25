Ohio's Largest Zoo Is A Family-Friendly Destination Outside Columbus With World-Renowned Exhibits
Travelers planning a fun, family-friendly getaway don't always have to resort to the usual camping weekend or beach trip. Visiting a zoo, for example, is a great way to feel closer to nature, spend quality time with your loved ones, and explore places you otherwise wouldn't without going into "strenuous exercise" territory. If this sounds like something you'd be interested in, Ohio might be one of the best hubs to visit thanks to its varied zoo selection. One in particular boasts the title of the state's largest and is conveniently located right outside the capital: the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Home to over 10,000 animals across 600 species, this is a fantastic spot to see African leopards, lions, Amur tigers, Asian elephants, Arctic foxes, orangutans, Caribbean flamingos, koalas, polar bears, and more. There's also an interactive stingray experience, plus giraffe feeding sessions and camel rides. On top of the world-renowned exhibits, the zoo also offers amusement-style rides and educational opportunities.
The place is located in Powell, about 25 minutes northwest of downtown Columbus, a lively neighborhood with unique dining and an artsy aura. Toledo, Cleveland, Dayton, and Cincinnati are also within a two-hour radius. And thanks to the zoo's unrestricted access to state routes 750 and 257, those who want to turn their experience into a longer Ohio getaway have plenty of day trip options even beyond the big hubs. If you're planning on flying to get here, John Glenn Columbus International Airport is usually the most convenient entryway. It's one of the state's main airports with plenty of domestic and international flights. It's also less than a half-hour drive away from the zoo, assuming normal traffic conditions.
Family-friendly facilities and interactive fun at the Columbus Zoo
Located just a stone's throw from Dublin, the quiet, family-friendly city outside Columbus renowned for its Irish heritage, the Columbus Zoo promises to keep everyone entertained, both young and old. Visitors mention that the activities are suited to kids of all ages, while the overall layout and facilities help make the family outing go smoothly. The pathways are built to be easily navigated with a stroller, which you can even rent on-site. The walking spaces are also wide enough to move together as a family without feeling too crowded, not to mention there are plenty of rest areas and shady spots you can make use of during the warmer months. The restrooms are clean, air-conditioned, and equipped with changing tables, while nursing stations are also easy to come across.
Beyond the practical perks, the Columbus Zoo also draws families in with its interactive experiences. From the reptile house to the polar bear exhibit, there are plenty of attractions scattered around the place that allow you to engage with the animals in a safe way. You can even feed giraffes, bathe an elephant, and pet stingrays. Keep in mind that while some of these interactive activities are included in the admission price, others require an extra fee. A great way to plan your day is to download these maps that take you through all the sensory-friendly locations and take it from there. And if you're looking for a day trip option that you can get to in roughly 15 minutes (especially great for those traveling with fussy children), Worthington might be your spot. It's one of Columbus' most under-the-radar suburbs and a walkable gem with shady trails and local shops.
Exploring the Columbus Zoo's world-renowned exhibits and additional attractions
What makes the Columbus Zoo so impressive (besides its size) is its fascinating array of tours, experiences, and exhibits, which have managed to put this Powell gem on the international map. The Heart of Africa, the zoo's largest area that spans over 40 acres, is often considered a must-visit. This is where you can witness zebras, cheetahs, lions, and vervet monkeys firsthand. Pro tip: Try to come here when it's warmer out. Because these animals prefer warmer climates they tend to stay within their temperature-regulated enclosures, but during the spring and summer months they're more likely to wander outside as well.
If you want to see some sea lions, capybaras, and seals instead, explore Adventure Cove, a colorful village known for its peaceful trails. Try to set aside about an hour to spend in this area, and make sure to walk through the 360-degree tunnel with the creatures swimming all around you. Don't mistake Adventure Cove for the actual Shores and Aquarium, though. This is where you can expect to find flamingos, penguins, sea turtles, alligators, zebra sharks, and more. Both are great activities to plan on a rainy day thanks to being mostly inside.
Beyond the typical overall zoo experience, this attraction offers a whole selection of other activities, including a grand carousel, train rides, a 4D theater, and a virtual reality ride. Just make sure to read through the zoo's full accessibility guide to make sure it's safe for you and your loved ones to enjoy these attractions. Looking for a change of pace? You can even squeeze a trip to Huber Ridge into your itinerary, as well. Columbus' affordable suburb with walkable streets and friendly parks is only around 20 minutes away.