Ohio's Largest Zoo Is A Family-Friendly Destination Outside Columbus With World-Renowned Exhibits

Located just a stone's throw from Dublin, the quiet, family-friendly city outside Columbus renowned for its Irish heritage, the Columbus Zoo promises to keep everyone entertained, both young and old. Visitors mention that the activities are suited to kids of all ages, while the overall layout and facilities help make the family outing go smoothly. The pathways are built to be easily navigated with a stroller, which you can even rent on-site. The walking spaces are also wide enough to move together as a family without feeling too crowded, not to mention there are plenty of rest areas and shady spots you can make use of during the warmer months. The restrooms are clean, air-conditioned, and equipped with changing tables, while nursing stations are also easy to come across.

Beyond the practical perks, the Columbus Zoo also draws families in with its interactive experiences. From the reptile house to the polar bear exhibit, there are plenty of attractions scattered around the place that allow you to engage with the animals in a safe way. You can even feed giraffes, bathe an elephant, and pet stingrays. Keep in mind that while some of these interactive activities are included in the admission price, others require an extra fee. A great way to plan your day is to download these maps that take you through all the sensory-friendly locations and take it from there. And if you're looking for a day trip option that you can get to in roughly 15 minutes (especially great for those traveling with fussy children), Worthington might be your spot. It's one of Columbus' most under-the-radar suburbs and a walkable gem with shady trails and local shops.