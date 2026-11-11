England's 'Gateway To The Cotswolds' Is An Artsy Market Town With Quaint Shops, River Walks, And Medieval Streets

The Cotswolds National Landscape, known simply as the Cotswolds, is one of the most popular British destinations to visit. While the National Landscape, which measures almost 800 square miles, is vast, visitors who want to experience the idyll of the Cotswolds without traveling too far from London should venture to Burford. With a convenient riverfront location on the eastern fringe of the National Landscape at a historically important crossroads, Burford has been granted the moniker "The Gateway to the Cotswolds."

Burford is one of England's oldest market towns, having received its market charter in the 11th century. The town evolved into a thriving trading hub for the region's agricultural goods and products, especially wool. While there is no longer a weekly market today, Burford's centuries-old trading heritage is now reflected along its medieval High Street, a steep road also known as "The Hill." The street is anchored by the Burford Tolsey Museum, the former 16th-century market house built in the half-timbered style, that is now the local history museum. This main thoroughfare is also flanked by traditional Cotswolds limestone buildings that house quaint shops, artsy galleries, and convivial eateries. Set on the curvaceous River Windrush, Burford has plenty of trails for peaceful river walks, as well as easy access to the Cotswolds' beautiful countryside.

While Burford's historic charm seems to transport visitors back in time, it is also convenient to reach for a day or weekend trip. Burford is just a 1.5-hour drive west of London and a 35-minute drive from Oxford. The best time to plan a trip to Burford for exploring the streets and river walks is June through September, when temperatures tend to range between 64 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit.