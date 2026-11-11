England's 'Gateway To The Cotswolds' Is An Artsy Market Town With Quaint Shops, River Walks, And Medieval Streets
The Cotswolds National Landscape, known simply as the Cotswolds, is one of the most popular British destinations to visit. While the National Landscape, which measures almost 800 square miles, is vast, visitors who want to experience the idyll of the Cotswolds without traveling too far from London should venture to Burford. With a convenient riverfront location on the eastern fringe of the National Landscape at a historically important crossroads, Burford has been granted the moniker "The Gateway to the Cotswolds."
Burford is one of England's oldest market towns, having received its market charter in the 11th century. The town evolved into a thriving trading hub for the region's agricultural goods and products, especially wool. While there is no longer a weekly market today, Burford's centuries-old trading heritage is now reflected along its medieval High Street, a steep road also known as "The Hill." The street is anchored by the Burford Tolsey Museum, the former 16th-century market house built in the half-timbered style, that is now the local history museum. This main thoroughfare is also flanked by traditional Cotswolds limestone buildings that house quaint shops, artsy galleries, and convivial eateries. Set on the curvaceous River Windrush, Burford has plenty of trails for peaceful river walks, as well as easy access to the Cotswolds' beautiful countryside.
While Burford's historic charm seems to transport visitors back in time, it is also convenient to reach for a day or weekend trip. Burford is just a 1.5-hour drive west of London and a 35-minute drive from Oxford. The best time to plan a trip to Burford for exploring the streets and river walks is June through September, when temperatures tend to range between 64 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
Shopping and dining in Burford
Burford's High Street is the commercial heart of the town with many independent shops, so you'll find truly unique products and treasures here. Set inside the George, a former 15th-century inn, is Antiques at The George with a curated array of fine antiques. You can also source specialty homewares shops in town, from handmade candles at Bramble & Gooseberry to artisanal brushes at Oxford Brush Company. For a sartorial souvenir from Burford, stop into the flagship store of The Oxford Shirt Co. for classic Oxford shirts for men and women, as well as cozy sweaters, tailored jackets, and other accessories.
Just outside of downtown Burford is the beloved Burford Garden Co., which has been a Burford institution for over 50 years and sells garden-inspired homewares, gifts, books, and plantings. It is also home to the Burford Art Gallery, which exhibits a wide range of both contemporary and older paintings, including work by local artists. You can head back to High Street to explore the Cotswold Contemporary Burford for paintings and sculptures by British artists, or visit The Drang Gallery, which also exhibits contemporary artwork, photography, and more in a space that honors the Cotswolds through a modern lens.
For a break from browsing, head to Huffkins, a bakery that has roots in Burford dating back to 1890. Here you can order delicious bakery goods, such as cakes and biscuits, or sit down to a traditional afternoon tea in their tea rooms. For a more substantial meal, The Cotswold Arms serves classic pub cuisine, such as steak and ale pie, burgers, and battered fish and chips. For more shopping and dining, drive around 30 minutes southwest to Cirencester, a charming town with an award-winning museum, shops, and walkable streets.
River walks and outdoor adventures near Burford
While Burford's bevy of shops, galleries, and restaurants can keep visitors busy, the bucolic charms of the Cotswolds also beckon. Visitors should head out on the Cotswolds and Burford Circular, a 6-mile loop that follows the winding path of the River Windrush. You'll start out on Witney Street, one of Burford's medieval streets, and stroll past centuries-old residences. This route runs along the idyllic river before leading into the countryside, passing the 13th-century St. Oswald's Church in Widford. You'll then walk through the patchwork of farm fields and rolling meadows before heading back into Burford town. If you want to venture westward, you can take another walking route along the River Windrush riverbank towards the Barringtons — the duo of Great and Little Barrington. The entire nearly 8-mile loop passes first through Little Barrington, home to the charming Fox at Barrington where you can stop for a meal next to the river, before walking up to Great Barrington and strolling down its cottage-lined street. For more River Windrush adventures nearby, you can drive just 15 minutes from Burford to Bourton-on-the-Water, England's scenic "Venice of the Cotswolds."
For more outdoor fun, take a 5-minute drive from town to the Cotswold Wildlife Park and Gardens, which is the top attraction in Burford according to Tripadvisor. This park has zoo exhibits with a wide range of animals, such as giraffes, lions, lemurs, giant tortoises, and penguins. In between the various animal enclosures are blooming gardens, winding walking trails for picturesque strolls, and an adventure playground that children will enjoy.
If you want to experience the vibe of the Cotswolds without leaving the U.S., here are 10 dreamy East Coast destinations that could pass for the Cotswolds.