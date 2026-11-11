The Best US State For RV Living Isn't California Or Texas

With year-round warm weather and some of the most varied natural scenery in the country, the Southwest is an appealing destination for RV travel. States like California and Texas are often popular RV travel destinations, but when it comes to RV living, another sun-dappled state may be the better choice: Arizona. The Grand Canyon State not only has mild winters, more than 300 days of sunshine, and varied natural scenery, but it also ranks high for long-term affordability, thanks to its abundance of public land and inexpensive winter camping options. Considered by RVshare as one of the easiest states for full-time RV living, Arizona has millions of acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land that make it possible to park your RV for free or at a low cost in alpine meadows surrounded by groves of pine trees, near petroglyph-strewn red-rock cliffs, or in gardens of towering saguaro cacti where you can take in the stunning mountain sunset views surrounded by wide expanses of empty desert.

But how does Arizona really stack up against its better-known counterparts? While California and Texas both offer plenty of appeal for RVers, their drawbacks can make them less attractive for those looking to live on the road full time. California has a high state income tax and high cost of living (including the highest gas prices in the country, as of this writing). And while Texas is comparatively more affordable and convenient thanks to its lack of state income tax and laws that make it possible to live in your RV year-round, the Lone Star State faces the threat of hurricanes and tornadoes, which means if you don't want to watch your RV bob down a river, you may want to choose a state with fewer weather hazards.