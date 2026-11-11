The Best US State For RV Living Isn't California Or Texas
With year-round warm weather and some of the most varied natural scenery in the country, the Southwest is an appealing destination for RV travel. States like California and Texas are often popular RV travel destinations, but when it comes to RV living, another sun-dappled state may be the better choice: Arizona. The Grand Canyon State not only has mild winters, more than 300 days of sunshine, and varied natural scenery, but it also ranks high for long-term affordability, thanks to its abundance of public land and inexpensive winter camping options. Considered by RVshare as one of the easiest states for full-time RV living, Arizona has millions of acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land that make it possible to park your RV for free or at a low cost in alpine meadows surrounded by groves of pine trees, near petroglyph-strewn red-rock cliffs, or in gardens of towering saguaro cacti where you can take in the stunning mountain sunset views surrounded by wide expanses of empty desert.
But how does Arizona really stack up against its better-known counterparts? While California and Texas both offer plenty of appeal for RVers, their drawbacks can make them less attractive for those looking to live on the road full time. California has a high state income tax and high cost of living (including the highest gas prices in the country, as of this writing). And while Texas is comparatively more affordable and convenient thanks to its lack of state income tax and laws that make it possible to live in your RV year-round, the Lone Star State faces the threat of hurricanes and tornadoes, which means if you don't want to watch your RV bob down a river, you may want to choose a state with fewer weather hazards.
Why Arizona is the best state for RV living
According to RVshare, some of the criteria you'll want to consider when evaluating whether a state is a good location for RV living are affordability, campground availability, and access to boondocking. Part of the reason California is a challenging state for RV living is that, in addition to the maximum 13.3% income tax and the high cost of gas and groceries, many of the campsites in California are expensive, resort-style campgrounds that don't allow for long-term stays. California also charges high fees for RV registration, and all vehicles there must undergo strict emissions testing, which some older campers and motorhomes may struggle to pass. Texas, in comparison, fares a bit better.
However, the Grand Canyon State still stands out as a top contender due to its wide selection of places to camp in state and national parks, and its large swaths of BLM land, which make it easy to boondock for free or cheaply. This is an area where Arizona has the clearest advantage over Texas. While Texas offers plenty of campgrounds in a variety of landscapes, including along beaches, forests, and deserts, it doesn't have the same abundance of public BLM land as Arizona. Taking advantage of inexpensive or free dispersed camping on public lands can be particularly important for RVers looking to make full-time RV living cost-effective.
Affordability is one of Arizona's biggest draws for those looking to live in their RVs full time. The state's cost of living exceeds the national average as of 2025, according to World Population Review. However, it remains relatively low compared to other western states like California, Oregon, and Washington. And while Arizona has state income tax, it's among the lowest in the country.
Where to go to enjoy RV living in Arizona
Despite what may come to mind when some people think of Arizona — a blistering-hot, barren wasteland — the state has surprisingly mild weather for most of the year. While summers in parts of the Grand Canyon State can indeed be scorchers, unlike Texas, Arizona has plenty of areas you can go to escape the heat, such as higher-elevation mountain towns like Williams or the White Mountains, where summer temperatures are far tamer.
"In my opinion, the best state for RVing is Arizona for many reasons," Michele DeVries, RVer and author of "Two Happy Campers," told Forbes in a 2026 article about the best states for RV living. "Arizona offers a wide range of terrain and varied elevation from the low-lying elevation of the Sonoran desert to the high alpine environment in the mountains to the north." In Arizona, you can try your hand at wild desert camping in the quirky snowbird town of Quartzsite in the winter. When the heat hits, head up to the charming town of Flagstaff, which is one of the snowiest mountain towns in America during the winter, but experiences mild summer temperatures that hover in the 70s and 80s.
Several Arizona cities have been recognized as some of the top RV destinations in the country in an analysis by StorageCafe, including Yuma, which has 43 campgrounds, and Apache Junction, which offers 24 campgrounds. If you're looking to camp on the water, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City rank among StorageCafe's top lake and river destinations for RV camping.