The 5 Best Places To Camp In Arizona's State And National Parks

Despite its sometimes formidable heat and rugged desert conditions, Arizona is home to many of the nation's top spots for outdoor adventures. From the deep red chasms of the Grand Canyon to the surprisingly snowy San Francisco Peaks, Arizona offers a buffet of everything that makes the American Southwest so famous. If you're just planning on spending a day venturing into the Arizona outdoors, you can find plenty of superb day hikes throughout the state, such as the stunning red rock formations and panoramic desert views of Sedona's Margs Draw Trail. If you're feeling even more daring, or would simply like an immersive Arizona experience you can't find in major cities like Phoenix, Arizona's abundant parks and public lands are likewise rich in some of the country's best campgrounds.

While you can drive a few miles in any direction in Arizona and likely come across a great place to camp overnight, most of the state's premium camping destinations await in Arizona's exemplary national and state parks. Arizona is one of the crown jewels of the National Park Service (NPS), with 22 national park sites and several NPS-administered historic trails passing through. While not every Arizona NPS site features camping facilities, the ones that do usually rank high on most campers' bucket lists. In between its national parks, Arizona also has dozens of equally amazing state parks, many of which sport their own excellent campgrounds. Camping opportunities in Arizona's national and state parks range from luxurious glamping options to rugged backcountry camping. And while the "best" Arizona parks for camping will vary based on the preferences of individual campers, these national and state parks boast the state's best camping amenities, reviews, and spectacular scenery.