Between Sheffield And Cambridge Is An Underrated City With Historic Streets, Local Eats, And Scenic Train Rides
With its historic colleges, soaring spires, and location straddling a picturesque river, Cambridge hardly needs an introduction. Indeed, while many associate Cambridgeshire with its illustrious university city, its largest city often gets little attention. Located between Sheffield and Cambridge, the culture-filled city of Peterborough has not always attracted positive press. While the city is often dismissed as just a train stop on the East Coast Main Line (connecting London to Edinburgh), Peterborough has plenty to offer when you venture beyond its railway station, from a varied restaurant scene to centuries of history.
Its Norman cathedral, walkable historic streets, and outdoor spots like Peterborough's beautiful Art Deco lido and the Bronze Age remains at Flag Fen Archaeology Park make it an ideal pick for travelers who are after an under-the-radar city break. On top of that, visitors can enjoy scenic train rides on a decades-old heritage steam railway that winds through the Nene Valley, passing riverside landscapes, woodlands, and small villages.
A long legacy as a railway town has made Peterborough well-connected and easily reachable from major hubs across the country. It takes around 45 minutes by train from London in the south, and about an hour from the walkable streets and beautiful cathedral of York in the north. Peterborough is also relatively close to two of the country's major international airports — London Luton Airport (LTN) is roughly 68 miles away, and London Stansted Airport is around 67 miles away.
Explore Peterborough's historic streets and charming landmarks
A trip to England is likely to involve some degree of planning to find the best time to visit for optimal weather. Good news: Eastern England is one of the UK's driest regions, and Peterborough benefits from relatively low rainfall thanks to its position in the country's drier east. That, combined with the city center's walkability, means you can enjoy sightseeing on foot with relative peace of mind.
Start by exploring a few of the historic streets that delineate the Old Town Quarter: Queensgate, Park Road, and Westgate. The latter passes Victorian buildings like Westgate House and eclectic structures like 15 Westgate, a unique feature of the city center built in the 20th century but inspired by past architectural styles. Right below it, you will find the entrance to the 1920s covered marketplace of Westgate Arcade, lined with an array of boutique shops. From the Arcade, it is a very short walk to Long Causeway, a picturesque, historic street that links Westgate to Peterborough Cathedral and to Tout Hill Motte, a Norman-era earthwork in the Cathedral precincts traditionally associated with a castle built by Abbot Thorold. The Cathedral is a perfect stop for history buffs, who will find Katherine of Aragon's tomb and the former resting place of Mary Queen of Scots. It is also widely recognized as one of England's most impressive cathedrals of the Norman period, though its foundation as a place of worship dates back to A.D. 655.
Continue your walk to the tree-lined Bridge Street, a historic section with a striking former Midland Bank building and plenty of shops to browse. Bridge Street runs south from Cathedral Square towards the city market, while nearby Priestgate is home to Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery, housed in a historic Georgian mansion.
Restaurants and heritage railways in Peterborough
The ride between London and Edinburgh is often celebrated as Britain's best train journey. The journey offers sweeping views of the British countryside, but its express services don't stop at many of the smaller towns tucked away in the heart of England. Peterborough is an ideal base for exploring that patch, thanks to its central position in England and in the British railway network. One of the top things to do while in town is to catch a ride on the Nene Valley Railway (NVR), a heritage line that operates steam and diesel trains through the serene valleys of the River Nene. It covers roughly 7.5 miles and makes five stops, running from Peterborough's dedicated NVR station to the towns of Wansford, Orton Mere, Overton, and Yarwell.
Peterborough's food and drink scene is another reason to spend time in the area, with options ranging from relaxed taprooms to more formal restaurants. The city's vibrant personality is reflected in the variety of its local eateries, from laid-back, seasonal food stalls and cozy breweries to higher-end restaurants. Just outside the city center, Blind Tiger Taproom & Kitchen is an excellent place to sample local craft beers, paired with sourdough pizzas made on-site. For a slightly fancier British pub meal, Slattery's at The Duck and Drake in nearby Yaxley serves a 100% gluten-free menu of traditional soups, roasts, and hearty gastro-pub food.
If you want to treat yourself to a dining experience that combines Michelin Guide-listed British fare within the settings of a manor house, head to Prévost. Located within the four-star Haycock Manor Hotel (a historic coaching inn right by the river), this three-AA-Rosette restaurant is known for its refined tasting menus. The restaurant is located in Wansford, a 15-minute drive from Peterborough city center, and within walking distance of the Nene Valley Railway's Wansford station.