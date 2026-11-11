Between Sheffield And Cambridge Is An Underrated City With Historic Streets, Local Eats, And Scenic Train Rides

With its historic colleges, soaring spires, and location straddling a picturesque river, Cambridge hardly needs an introduction. Indeed, while many associate Cambridgeshire with its illustrious university city, its largest city often gets little attention. Located between Sheffield and Cambridge, the culture-filled city of Peterborough has not always attracted positive press. While the city is often dismissed as just a train stop on the East Coast Main Line (connecting London to Edinburgh), Peterborough has plenty to offer when you venture beyond its railway station, from a varied restaurant scene to centuries of history.

Its Norman cathedral, walkable historic streets, and outdoor spots like Peterborough's beautiful Art Deco lido and the Bronze Age remains at Flag Fen Archaeology Park make it an ideal pick for travelers who are after an under-the-radar city break. On top of that, visitors can enjoy scenic train rides on a decades-old heritage steam railway that winds through the Nene Valley, passing riverside landscapes, woodlands, and small villages.

A long legacy as a railway town has made Peterborough well-connected and easily reachable from major hubs across the country. It takes around 45 minutes by train from London in the south, and about an hour from the walkable streets and beautiful cathedral of York in the north. Peterborough is also relatively close to two of the country's major international airports — London Luton Airport (LTN) is roughly 68 miles away, and London Stansted Airport is around 67 miles away.