Off Ireland's Western Coast Is A Pretty Island With Scenic Camping, Charming Villages, And Vast Ocean Views

According to The Ireland Walking Guide, there are 29 accessible islands peppering the long coastline of the nation, each with its own promise of adventure. Among them is the rock of Valentia Island, a place perched out right on the far-flung cusp of the country, between the raw and jagged cliffs of the Skellig Coast and the vast Atlantic Ocean. It's an enthralling spot, where lighthouses stand tall against the wild waves, pre-historic relics abound, and the views are, simply, breathtaking.

Yep, Valentia is among the most jaw-dropping locations along the well-named Wild Atlantic Way, which stretches 1,600 miles up the Atlantic-bashed bit of Ireland. That means epic landscapes where the ocean meets the land are in the offing here, along shores cut up and carved by ancient rocks, and tufted with lush oceanic flora. There are also some more cozy spots huddled in its midst, in the form of ice-cream-colored fishing hamlets and campgrounds with sweeping views back over the Kerry highlands.

If all that's stoked the wanderlust, then here's a bit more good news: Valentia Island benefits from a direct road link to the mainland — a bridge goes right across from the town of Portmagee on the Kerry Coast, meaning you can drive straight in from the county's main gateway from the air, the Kerry Airport (KIR), in just 1.5 hours. You can also drive over from Cork, the second-largest city in Ireland (and a hub for international ferries and flights, to boot), in under three hours.