Just Up The Road From Keswick Is An Ex-Mining Village With Mountain Views Inside A National Park

A visit to Threlkeld can be anchored by the Threlkeld Quarry and Mining Museum, where a rather eclectic collection of industrial relics has found a second life showcasing the village's heritage. Inside, you'll find displays of local minerals, mining artifacts, and equipment used for extraction. Vintage excavators and quarry machinery sit around the grounds of the museum, while a narrow-gauge railway takes visitors from the museum into the old quarry to see its rock faces up close. You can also try your hand at mineral panning for an additional fee. Rides on the train are included with the regular ticket.

Beyond the museum, the village offers other points of interest for visitors who enjoy history. You might pop into St. Mary's Church, which was built in 1777, though its tower survives from an older church, per Threlkeld C of E Primary School. It also has a small connection to the village's quarry — the floor tile material was sourced from it.

There are a couple old pubs in town that are worth visiting. The Horse and Farrier has 1688 carved above its entrance. Even if that's not necessarily proof of its age, the pub began as a farmhouse and later a coaching inn, with old-world touches like flagstone floors and fireplaces. Its Sunday roast is a specialty, with locally-raised meat featuring on the menu. Almost right across the road, The Salutation Inn is another former coaching inn, built around 1700. It has the traditional Lakeland pub offerings, with real ales and a restaurant serving hearty pub fare and pizzas alongside its accommodations. Before you step inside, make sure to brush up on the unwritten rules for visiting a British pub.