Just Up The Road From Keswick Is An Ex-Mining Village With Mountain Views Inside A National Park
Visiting a small English village in the Lake District National Park means you can get away from busier tourist towns without having to venture too far off the beaten path. The Lake District's scenery is ideal for long walks, which you can follow with a trip to the pub or a local museum. Threlkeld, about 4 miles east of Keswick, has the classic English village appeal with its cottages and hilly backdrop, though its history is a little less pastoral than you might expect. Once a hub for mining and granite quarrying, the village has a few reminders of its industrial past alongside its more traditional Lakeland charms. It could serve as a historic stop for travelers touring the region or as a viable jumping-off point for walks around Blencathra and the surrounding fells.
Lead and zinc mining had been taking place on Threlkeld's surrounding hillsides since at least the 17th century, according to the Cumbria County History Trust. Mining activity increased in the early 20th century, with the Threlkeld Parish Council calling it a small "boom town," along with the granite quarry that opened in the mid-1800s. Houses were built for the quarry and mine workers. Threlkeld's mines closed in 1928, and its granite quarry continued operating until 1982, marking the end of the village's major industrial era. You can still see some of its history today, particularly at the Threlkeld Quarry and Mining Museum, housing old excavators, locomotives, machinery, and restored industrial buildings.
Threlkeld's mining museum and village stops
A visit to Threlkeld can be anchored by the Threlkeld Quarry and Mining Museum, where a rather eclectic collection of industrial relics has found a second life showcasing the village's heritage. Inside, you'll find displays of local minerals, mining artifacts, and equipment used for extraction. Vintage excavators and quarry machinery sit around the grounds of the museum, while a narrow-gauge railway takes visitors from the museum into the old quarry to see its rock faces up close. You can also try your hand at mineral panning for an additional fee. Rides on the train are included with the regular ticket.
Beyond the museum, the village offers other points of interest for visitors who enjoy history. You might pop into St. Mary's Church, which was built in 1777, though its tower survives from an older church, per Threlkeld C of E Primary School. It also has a small connection to the village's quarry — the floor tile material was sourced from it.
There are a couple old pubs in town that are worth visiting. The Horse and Farrier has 1688 carved above its entrance. Even if that's not necessarily proof of its age, the pub began as a farmhouse and later a coaching inn, with old-world touches like flagstone floors and fireplaces. Its Sunday roast is a specialty, with locally-raised meat featuring on the menu. Almost right across the road, The Salutation Inn is another former coaching inn, built around 1700. It has the traditional Lakeland pub offerings, with real ales and a restaurant serving hearty pub fare and pizzas alongside its accommodations. Before you step inside, make sure to brush up on the unwritten rules for visiting a British pub.
Explore the fells and footpaths around Threlkeld
Threlkeld's industrial heritage sits alongside a more outdoorsy identity, with mountain hikes and an old railway route for walks and bike rides. A profile that's hard to miss from the village is the ridgeline of Blencathra, also known as Saddleback. There are several ways to get to the top for sweeping views, depending how adventurous you're feeling. One option is to climb the Blease Fell, following a steady path up to the summit plateau on a nearly 8-mile loop, according to AllTrails. Experienced mountaineers can tackle Hall's Fell Ridge, a much steeper and more exposed route that involves scrambling along rocky outcrops. Whatever route you choose, the payoff is the view from the summit, where you can see out to the distant Pennines.
You can also appreciate the mountain scenery around Threlkeld on the Keswick to Threlkeld Railway Path, a gentler option for exploring the area on foot or bicycle. It's one way for visitors staying in Keswick — a town for lake fun and tasty eats – to make a day trip to the village, too. The traffic-free route follows about 3.5 miles of a former railway line. Along the way, you'll pass through the wooded River Greta gorge, a series of Victorian railway bridges, and the Bobbin Mill Tunnel.
If you're driving from Keswick, it's just under a 10-minute trip to reach Threlkeld. You could also get to the village in a little under two hours by car from Newcastle upon Tyne. While visiting the Lake District, consider touring some of its other picturesque villages, such as Grasmere, Staveley, and Braithwaite.