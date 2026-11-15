Sweden's Second-Largest Lake Is A Freshwater Fishing Paradise Known For Its Crystal-Clear Waters And Beaches

Ikea, meatballs, reindeer, ABBA, and the capital city of Stockholm aren't the only things to appreciate about Sweden, especially if you love nature. The Nordic country, in fact, is one of the most sustainable on Earth, with 70% forest cover and nearly 100,000 lakes within its California-sized borders. This means anyone seeking an outdoorsy, H2O-centered vacation can easily add one to their Swedish itinerary. And what better place to start than one of the largest lakes of them all?

Located in south-central Sweden and stretching its elongated arms for about 81 miles, Lake Vättern is the country's second-largest lake and Europe's fifth-largest. Fringed by forest-topped cliffs and sandy beaches that merge into historic towns, this shimmering freshwater expanse spans around 730 square miles and feels more like a tropical ocean. And it uses its size well, too, with all kinds of adventure and exploration — from sunbathing, fishing, and diving in its deep waters to seeking out historic ruins and touring sweeping apple orchards.

The bustling lakefront city of Jönköping makes a great entry point, with Gothenburg-Landvetter Airport — a major international airport – about an hour and a half away. Alternatively, settle in the nearby slower-paced town of Gränna, where you might catch a whiff of the sweet peppermint aroma of "polkagris" (red-and-white striped stick candy invented here) being made or hop on a ferry to Visingsö, Lake Vättern's largest island. Those who enjoy quieter getaways should choose Vättern's western shores and stay in Hjo, a sleepy town with wonderfully preserved wooden buildings. Anyone coming from the capital, Stockholm (with a metro system that hides the "world's longest art gallery"), will find these spots about three to four hours away.