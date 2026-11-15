Sweden's Second-Largest Lake Is A Freshwater Fishing Paradise Known For Its Crystal-Clear Waters And Beaches
Ikea, meatballs, reindeer, ABBA, and the capital city of Stockholm aren't the only things to appreciate about Sweden, especially if you love nature. The Nordic country, in fact, is one of the most sustainable on Earth, with 70% forest cover and nearly 100,000 lakes within its California-sized borders. This means anyone seeking an outdoorsy, H2O-centered vacation can easily add one to their Swedish itinerary. And what better place to start than one of the largest lakes of them all?
Located in south-central Sweden and stretching its elongated arms for about 81 miles, Lake Vättern is the country's second-largest lake and Europe's fifth-largest. Fringed by forest-topped cliffs and sandy beaches that merge into historic towns, this shimmering freshwater expanse spans around 730 square miles and feels more like a tropical ocean. And it uses its size well, too, with all kinds of adventure and exploration — from sunbathing, fishing, and diving in its deep waters to seeking out historic ruins and touring sweeping apple orchards.
The bustling lakefront city of Jönköping makes a great entry point, with Gothenburg-Landvetter Airport — a major international airport – about an hour and a half away. Alternatively, settle in the nearby slower-paced town of Gränna, where you might catch a whiff of the sweet peppermint aroma of "polkagris" (red-and-white striped stick candy invented here) being made or hop on a ferry to Visingsö, Lake Vättern's largest island. Those who enjoy quieter getaways should choose Vättern's western shores and stay in Hjo, a sleepy town with wonderfully preserved wooden buildings. Anyone coming from the capital, Stockholm (with a metro system that hides the "world's longest art gallery"), will find these spots about three to four hours away.
Get out on the water at Lake Vättern
Water activities abound at Lake Vättern. Boating journeys across the clear, peaceful expanse of water are popular, with lush valleys and dramatic cliffs forming a picturesque backdrop. Paddlers and those with smaller watercraft should be aware of the lake's ocean-like behavior, driven by its depth and finger-like shape. "Lake Vättern is more like canoeing on the ocean than in any lake, it's 128 meters deep and when the winds blow the waves build fast," writes one Redditor on r/sweden. "Personally I'd want sea kayaks and, ideally, dry suits heading into autumn."
Swimming is also allowed and tempting in the lake's extraordinarily clean waters — with places where you can see depths up to 49 feet. However, prepare for brisk temperatures, as these spring-fed depths keep the water around 64 degrees Fahrenheit even in peak summer. Consider wearing a wetsuit to keep you warm.
Meanwhile, anglers heading to Lake Vättern are spoiled for choice. With no licenses or permits needed, you can head straight up with your rods and tackle to reel in some of the lake's most prized possessions: Arctic char (the world's most northernmost freshwater fish) and Atlantic salmon. Beyond these popular catches, there's crayfish, pike, brown trout, and grayling (catch and release only) up for grabs in these waters. You can fish from the shoreline or any watercraft of choice — though guided fishing charters, such as Charterfiske and Tomas Henriksson Fishing Tour, are also a reliable option for anglers who want to safely tackle choppy waves and reel in some of the big boys. No matter how you choose to hunt for these underwater species, do follow the minimum size, closed area, and bag limit regulations to avoid fines or potential imprisonment.
Explore sandy patches around Lake Vättern
Boasting around 400 miles of shoreline, Lake Vättern is dotted with stretches of powdery white sand where the sun and pristine, dark blue waters make it easy to switch to chill mode (read up on this simple yet effective solution to keep your valuables safe on a beach vacation). Among these swim-friendly patches is Vätterstranden, a photogenic half-mile urban beach in Jönköping, with super-soft sands and a promenade for quiet strolls. Bring a picnic to spread out on these scenic shores or burn some calories at the many volleyball setups.
Another beach worth visiting is one of Sweden's longest inland beaches. Varamobaden Beach stretches along the sunny northeastern shores of Lake Vättern in the town of Motala, where a forested bay shelters the waters, making for a slightly warmer swimming experience. As expected, it's filled with beachgoers, but the size makes it easier to find a serene patch of sand for sunbathing and lazy lounging. One visitor wrote, "It's not easy to find a really beautiful swimming spot in Sweden, but this place definitely made it onto our favorites list!"
For a family-oriented alternative, consider going a little north to the golden sands of Hargebadet Beach. Its shallow waters are ideal for kids, and the seasonal camping resort, the Harge Resort, on its shores offers cabins and glamping units for a multi-day retreat. After some waterside fun, consider a change of scenery next at Sweden's Dalby Söderskog National Park, where ancient forests and scenic woodland hikes offer some fantastic opportunities to forest-bathe.