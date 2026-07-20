How To Keep Valuables Safe On Your Beach Vacation With A Simple Yet Overlooked Solution
Whether you're escaping the cold or enjoying a sunny summer weekend, hitting the beach is a surefire way to have a great time. And after soaking up the rays like a true beach bum, you're probably ready to cool off in the pristine turquoise sea. You glance down at your phone and keys and, without thinking, toss a hat over them to keep them out of sight. But when you return to your spot on the sand, your valuables are nowhere to be found. It begs the question: How do people keep their valuables safe on a beach vacation? Fortunately, there's a simple yet often overlooked solution, and unlike searching the beach for your missing belongings, this is one kind of digging that is likely to pay off.
In a TikTok video posted by @tsagana24, the content creator places their valuables in a heavy-duty zip-top bag, seals it, then buries it in the sand before covering it. Similarly, a viral Instagram reel posted by @lena.bostonn shows her gathering her watch, rings, phone, and cash and placing them in a zippered bag before digging a hole, burying the bag, and covering it with a beach towel.
Another way to use a plastic bag to hide your valuables at the beach
The ultimate packing list for a successful beach trip certainly doesn't include a cell phone, a wallet, or jewelry. But sometimes, these essentials end up coming along for the ride. One item that should make it onto your beach packing list is a pair of flip-flops. Combined with a simple zip-top plastic bag, they can help you keep your valuables hidden in the sand.
In a YouTube short posted by @dailyoriginalvids, the creator demonstrates the clever trick by placing valuables inside a zip-top bag and sealing it. They then detach the thong strap from the flip-flop, poke a small hole in the bag, thread the strap through it, and reattach the flip-flop so the bag is securely fastened underneath. With the bag attached, they bury it beneath the sand, leaving only the flip-flop visible on the surface. The ordinary-looking footwear helps disguise the hidden valuables while also serving as a marker, making it easy to find the bag again without accidentally leaving it buried.
Keep in mind that thieves are very observant of their surroundings, and someone may be watching you bury the items without your knowledge. If there's one thing worse than getting a sunburn while enjoying a day at the beach, it's getting your precious belongings stolen from you. Wide-open spaces like a beach are havens for thieves, and like seagulls scouring the pier for discarded food, they are stealthy opportunists. Before you start digging a hole in the sand, take a moment to assess your surroundings. Discreetly bury your belongings only when the coast is clear. If you're still on the hunt for ideas to secure your belongings, check out these insanely clever techniques for keeping your valuables safe from theft on the beach.