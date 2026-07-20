How To Keep Valuables Safe On Your Beach Vacation With A Simple Yet Overlooked Solution

The ultimate packing list for a successful beach trip certainly doesn't include a cell phone, a wallet, or jewelry. But sometimes, these essentials end up coming along for the ride. One item that should make it onto your beach packing list is a pair of flip-flops. Combined with a simple zip-top plastic bag, they can help you keep your valuables hidden in the sand.

In a YouTube short posted by @dailyoriginalvids, the creator demonstrates the clever trick by placing valuables inside a zip-top bag and sealing it. They then detach the thong strap from the flip-flop, poke a small hole in the bag, thread the strap through it, and reattach the flip-flop so the bag is securely fastened underneath. With the bag attached, they bury it beneath the sand, leaving only the flip-flop visible on the surface. The ordinary-looking footwear helps disguise the hidden valuables while also serving as a marker, making it easy to find the bag again without accidentally leaving it buried.

Keep in mind that thieves are very observant of their surroundings, and someone may be watching you bury the items without your knowledge. If there's one thing worse than getting a sunburn while enjoying a day at the beach, it's getting your precious belongings stolen from you. Wide-open spaces like a beach are havens for thieves, and like seagulls scouring the pier for discarded food, they are stealthy opportunists. Before you start digging a hole in the sand, take a moment to assess your surroundings. Discreetly bury your belongings only when the coast is clear. If you're still on the hunt for ideas to secure your belongings, check out these insanely clever techniques for keeping your valuables safe from theft on the beach.