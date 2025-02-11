The 'World's Longest Art Gallery' Hides In The Metro System Of A Beautiful European City

In most urban subways around the world, riders keep their heads down and legs chugging to and from their destinations. In Stockholm, Sweden — the stunning archipelago home to one of Europe's best island getaways — the tunnelbana, or underground metro system, gives ample reasons to slow down and chin up. That's because the system is said to be "the world's longest art gallery." In fact, 94 of the 100 stations along its 68 miles have received steady makeovers by more than 200 artists over the decades. This process is ongoing, too, since the first work of art appeared in 1957 in T-Centralen, the network's largest and busiest station. In 2017, when the commuter rail station Citybanan opened, it did so with more than 1,300 feet of rippling light strands by artist David Svensson.

The artwork also gives each station a distinct identity that often reflects the neighborhoods above it, providing a kind of secondary map of the city for travelers. For example, at the stop for the Royal Institute of Technology, the artwork celebrates scientific achievements with five polyhedra representing the five elements of Plato (fire, water, air, earth, and ether). In Tensta, an area home to a large immigrant population, the subway contains artwork that helps embrace diversity entitled "A rose for the immigrants," "Solidarity," and "Kinship." The pixelated, 8-bit style art in Thorildsplan station was inspired by the video game-like world that artist Lars Arrhenius saw in the busy area's crossing walks, elevators, and stairs.