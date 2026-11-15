LA's Safest Suburb Is A California Paradise With A Vibrant Culture, Sandy Beaches, And Coastal Charm

The reasons to play in Redondo Beach are legion. Its 1.5 miles of wide, sandy coastline make for an inviting Southern California waterfront experience with a marina for boat rentals, a strand for biking, and a boardwalk pier humming with live music, summer concerts, and street performers. Recently, Niche.com named it the safest suburb in Los Angeles, further cementing its appeal for a getaway, combining beachside relaxation and an ideal location near prime Los Angeles attractions. Its safety record fares better than competitors South Pasadena, Hermosa Beach, Rolling Hills Estates, and San Marino, which rounded out the top five.

Factoring in safety when planning a trip isn't a bad idea, especially when tourists can and have faced crimes like pickpocketing, vehicle break-ins, and scams. Redondo Beach's safety grade is part of Niche.com's Best Places to Live rankings, which rate how areas measure up for their residents, taking into account the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities. For crime, Redondo Beach scored a B- letter grade for its lower rates of murder, assault, rape, and burglary. In a city of about 70,000 people, the crime rate is 27.87 per 1,000 people, per Neighborhood Scout. That compares to tourist meccas like Fort Lauderdale, which has 36.42 crimes per 1,000 people.

If you want to enjoy Redondo Beach's chill vibes, it's about a 7-mile drive from Los Angeles International Airport and about half an hour from Los Angeles sights like The Getty and the California Science Center. The city's surprising number of affordable lodging options includes the Best Western Plus Redondo Beach Inn, about 2.5 miles from Redondo Beach Pier. For a splurge, try the stylish, oceanfront Shade Hotel Redondo Beach.