LA's Safest Suburb Is A California Paradise With A Vibrant Culture, Sandy Beaches, And Coastal Charm
The reasons to play in Redondo Beach are legion. Its 1.5 miles of wide, sandy coastline make for an inviting Southern California waterfront experience with a marina for boat rentals, a strand for biking, and a boardwalk pier humming with live music, summer concerts, and street performers. Recently, Niche.com named it the safest suburb in Los Angeles, further cementing its appeal for a getaway, combining beachside relaxation and an ideal location near prime Los Angeles attractions. Its safety record fares better than competitors South Pasadena, Hermosa Beach, Rolling Hills Estates, and San Marino, which rounded out the top five.
Factoring in safety when planning a trip isn't a bad idea, especially when tourists can and have faced crimes like pickpocketing, vehicle break-ins, and scams. Redondo Beach's safety grade is part of Niche.com's Best Places to Live rankings, which rate how areas measure up for their residents, taking into account the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities. For crime, Redondo Beach scored a B- letter grade for its lower rates of murder, assault, rape, and burglary. In a city of about 70,000 people, the crime rate is 27.87 per 1,000 people, per Neighborhood Scout. That compares to tourist meccas like Fort Lauderdale, which has 36.42 crimes per 1,000 people.
If you want to enjoy Redondo Beach's chill vibes, it's about a 7-mile drive from Los Angeles International Airport and about half an hour from Los Angeles sights like The Getty and the California Science Center. The city's surprising number of affordable lodging options includes the Best Western Plus Redondo Beach Inn, about 2.5 miles from Redondo Beach Pier. For a splurge, try the stylish, oceanfront Shade Hotel Redondo Beach.
Enjoy shoreline adventures at Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach already delivers before you even hit the sand, and not just on its shimmering ocean views. It's among the few beaches that have multilevel parking structures by the pier at affordable rates. You can also park closer to the sand at the metered spaces if you plan to carry surfboards. The shoreline isn't sprawling, but there's room to spread out blankets or toss a football. Most people won't be able to resist the allure of the azure water, taking the plunge or trying to catch a wave, no surprise since Redondo Beach is home to the state's first modern surfer, George Freeth. Leis adorn his memorial bronze statue at the pier.
Another way to spend time on the water is to rent a kayak or take a cruise in the King Harbor Marina. Paddle House rents stand-up paddle boards at $35 for two hours. The fun can continue even after the sun goes down with an LED night tour. A ride on the Redondo Beach Glass Bottom Boat takes you below deck for views of underwater marine life, with possible appearances from the garibaldi, calico bass, or opaleye, an experience that notches a 4.8 Google rating. "The skipper was friendly, knowledgeable, and incredibly helpful throughout the trip. We felt safe the entire time," wrote one Google customer. The outfit also rents out kayaks and pedal boats by the hour.
Those looking to drive their step count can spend time along The Strand, a 22-mile seaside path that runs through Redondo Beach, stretching from Pacific Palisades to the north and the ramen capital of Torrance to the south. There is no shortage of ways to take in the views, whether you bike, skate, walk, jog, or scooter, wayfaring as far as you'd like.
Dine and shop at Redondo Beach Pier
Yummy smells may waft over from the adjacent pier, beckoning you to the boardwalk's more than 50 eateries, shops, and businesses. With a 4.7 Google rating, the Pier Bakery & Churros outpost is popular for its piping hot Mexican pastries, with toppings like chocolate, caramel, and ice cream. A visit to the pier isn't complete without a frozen dessert, so choose from the elevated options at Jade Snow, known for its Korean-style shaved ice (or "bingsu") topped with fresh fruits and boba teas. Enjoy your treat while walking the horseshoe-shaped pier. Ocean lovers will appreciate the trinkets at Mermaid's World, where you can pick up nautical decor like seashells and dream catchers. Safety is the theme at the nontraditional pier store of SpyBase, selling nanny/security cameras, surveillance equipment, and self-defense products.
For bigger appetites and panoramic views, Tony's on the Pier offers fresh seafood and mai tais in an old-school setting with leather booths, brick walls, and netting hanging from the ceiling. Kincaid's is an upscale steakhouse with a popular happy hour and prix-fixe, three-course menu. And if you're beached out and hankering for comfort food elsewhere, locals will point you to one of LA's best diners in the South Bay.
Outdoor events are a mainstay at the pier. Depending on when you visit, you may catch a kite festival, car show, or holiday music. Regular happenings include a summer concert series, a Thursday farmers market, and monthly yoga classes. Just be sure to bring a mat for your yoga poses. Indeed, Redondo Beach offers a plethora of beach activities, but if you're looking for an evening fire, nearby Dockweiler Beach is one of the best beaches for a summer bonfire.