The Local Los Angeles Diners I Frequent For Comfort Food, According To A Lifelong Resident

There's something incredibly cozy and even reassuring about enjoying a meal at a diner. No matter where you go, you're bound to be hit with familiar smells and sounds like sizzling bacon, the clanking of coffee mugs, and echoes of conversations from fellow patrons. But above all, there's hearty comfort food to look forward to. Diner offerings will fill you up and keep you going for the rest of the day, just as any good meal should. As you may have guessed, I know a thing or two about diners. I live in Los Angeles, a city where these types of eateries are a fixture and, in many cases, beloved landmarks.

Take, for example, Canter's, known for its "endless menu" and midnight celebrity sightings; or Bob's Big Boy, famed for its cherubic mascot that is plastered all over souvenirs. However, as a lifelong Los Angeles resident (I was raised in the South Bay, and have called it home for all 29 years of my life), there are a handful of diners that are near and dear to my heart.

Eating comfort food at these establishments, whether it be for breakfast or lunch, feels like a warm hug. Plus, they are one-of-a-kind. You won't find them anywhere else but in the City of Angels.