The Local Los Angeles Diners I Frequent For Comfort Food, According To A Lifelong Resident
There's something incredibly cozy and even reassuring about enjoying a meal at a diner. No matter where you go, you're bound to be hit with familiar smells and sounds like sizzling bacon, the clanking of coffee mugs, and echoes of conversations from fellow patrons. But above all, there's hearty comfort food to look forward to. Diner offerings will fill you up and keep you going for the rest of the day, just as any good meal should. As you may have guessed, I know a thing or two about diners. I live in Los Angeles, a city where these types of eateries are a fixture and, in many cases, beloved landmarks.
Take, for example, Canter's, known for its "endless menu" and midnight celebrity sightings; or Bob's Big Boy, famed for its cherubic mascot that is plastered all over souvenirs. However, as a lifelong Los Angeles resident (I was raised in the South Bay, and have called it home for all 29 years of my life), there are a handful of diners that are near and dear to my heart.
Eating comfort food at these establishments, whether it be for breakfast or lunch, feels like a warm hug. Plus, they are one-of-a-kind. You won't find them anywhere else but in the City of Angels.
Eat At Joe's in Redondo Beach is a South Bay staple
Located in my hometown of Redondo Beach, Eat At Joe's is my local diner. This is the type of spot where the same employees have been working for decades and friends who have moved away always return when they come home to visit. Put simply, it has become synonymous with Redondo Beach. The eatery, established in 1969, has an old-fashioned feel to it, as evident by the blue and white interior and matching vinyl seating. In fact, it has changed very little since I was a kid. Although Eat At Joe's dishes up just about anything you can think of, I often come for its sizable Belgian waffle that's perfect for an early morning indulgence.
The Belgian waffle is fluffy and sweet but not overwhelmingly so. I pair it with a slab of ham for a savory touch. Another personal favorite is the tuna melt – it has just the right amount of cheese and the first bite is always delectably crunchy. The eatery's signature dish is the John Wayne Special, made with sausage, Spanish sauce, eggs and home fries.
Eat At Joe's is open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Indoor and patio seating is available. Uniquely, some tables at Eat At Joe's are communal, so you could end up sharing a large table with another party. There is a small parking lot, but it is often full. If so, there might be parking around on Carnelian Street.
Hermosa Beach's Ocean Diner is a retro dream
If you're anything like me, then you adore diners for their nostalgic ambiance. For a fleeting moment, you enter another era — perhaps an era that ended well before you were born. This is exactly how I feel when I'm at Ocean Diner in Hermosa Beach, a city that also happens to have some of the most spectacular sunsets in the Los Angeles area. The attention to detail of this establishment is impressive. Featuring a pastel color palette, pie case, and antique decor, Ocean Diner had me convinced that it had been around since the 1950s or before. In reality, it opened in the 1980s, per The Los Angeles Times.
That said, this retro-themed eatery knows how to do breakfast and comfort food right. I come here frequently with my father on Sunday mornings to catch up on our week and to have the buttermilk pancakes. They hit the spot every time, but if you prefer something slightly richer, Ocean Diner also offers creations like granola banana pancakes and blueberry pancakes. There are so many other options to choose from too ranging from skillets and omelets, the latter of which is my father's preferred meal. (His go-to order is a veggie omelet — In his words, it makes him "feel healthy.")
Breakfast is served all day but keep in mind that Ocean Diner has a lunch menu with dishes like chicken fried steak and meatloaf as well. Ocean Diner is closed on Wednesdays but is open from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, they close at 3:00 p.m. Note that there is a parking lot located behind the restaurant on Ocean Drive.
For some of the best chicken pot in LA, dine at Jongewaard's Bake n Broil in Long Beach
Chicken pot pie is one of my top comfort foods — I associate it with fall, winter, and childhood. Growing up, there was a Marie Callender's in my hometown and when it shuttered, I thought I would never find another place that could fill my chicken pot pie void. I was wrong. A friend from college recommended Jongewaard's Bake n Broil in Long Beach, a city located halfway between LA and Laguna Beach. Named one of the best classic diners in Los Angeles by The Los Angeles Times, the Bake n Broil lives up to the hype. I can attest to this, based on its chicken pot pie alone.
The chicken pot pie is perfectly petite, and the first bite will instantly fill your body with warmth. The chicken inside is tender and flavorful, while the crust is buttery and smooth. The ambiance at Jongewaard's Bake n Broil is equally delightful. Decorated in floral wallpaper and shelves with cakes and pies, it has a modern flair but still feels homey. I do not live near Long Beach but believe me when I say that the drive is worth it.
However, there is a catch: There is a limited supply of chicken pot pie. Make sure to arrive early to get your hands on one, especially if you're visiting on a weekend — It can get extremely busy. If the Bake n Broil runs out of chicken pot pie, keep in mind that it also serves burgers, breakfast, and sandwiches, as well. Don't forget to grab dessert; the sweet pies, including the cherry pie, are divine. Jongewaard's Bake n Broil's dine in hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 pm on Sunday. There is possibly parking on East 37th Street.