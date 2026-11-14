Near Bridlington Is A Charming Coastal Village With A Beach, Scenic Camping, And Medieval Castle Grounds

The sands of time have shifted a great deal on the coast of the Holderness Peninsula in Eastern Yorkshire, with the North Sea claiming several villages since Roman times due to erosion. As you're driving south from Bridlington, known for its spa and nicknamed the "Lobster Capital of Europe," you'll notice the landscape unfolding before you, quintessentially rural and steeped in farming tradition. Merely 15 minutes by car from Bridlington you will find the village of Skipsea, where the North Sea is rapidly encroaching onto its quiet shores.

The tiny village of roughly 700 residents has weathered many storms during its 1,000-year history, and evidence suggests that the area has been inhabited since the Stone Age. It witnessed the Norman Conquest and successfully fought back against becoming a nuclear testing site in the 1950s, yet the element of erosion appears to be a formidable enemy. Although the area experiences the highest rate of erosion in Europe, ceding about 7 feet of land every year to the sea, Skipsea's beach attracts those in search of untarnished, isolated coastlines and an endless horizon of the North Sea. It can be difficult to reach, given the level of erosion occurring.

The village offers a perfect setting for those seeking to enjoy coastal tranquility, a break from society, and optional contact with other people without losing access to simple comforts. With several camping sites readily available, both for tents or motorhomes, you can choose your site within walking distance of the long stretch of Moos Beach. And if your inner history buff awakens, the historical landmarks of the Skipsea Castle grounds are worth the visit.