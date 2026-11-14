The Seemingly-Polite Hand Gesture That Could Get You Into Trouble On Vacation Abroad

Picture yourself at a Parisian boutique where a salesperson holds up a jacket. You flash the OK sign to say it's oh-so-chic. But in France, as well as Tunisia and Morocco, the gesture can mean "zero" or "worthless," which was hardly the endorsement you intended. In Brazil, it's as offensive as the middle finger, so you could insult someone when you meant to thank them for directions. And in Kuwait, it can invoke the evil eye, or the belief that a malicious or envious gaze brings misfortune.

In Japan, the "OK" sign can mean approval like in the U.S., but the meaning actually changes depending on the angle of your hand. Say you're shopping in Tokyo when a vendor shows you a maneki-neko, or the famous "Japanese beckoning cat." You flash the sign in approval, but with your palm facing upward, the vendor might think you're asking for the price. It may not be the worst misunderstanding, since you probably want to know anyway. (Be careful, though, because it could also insinuate a bribe).

So how can you avoid an awkward encounter? Learn local expressions — such as "thank you" or "delicious" — since the OK sign isn't the only everyday gesture that can get you into trouble abroad. For example, a wave with your palm outward can resemble the insulting moutza in Greece, while twisting your index finger against your cheek can insult a man's masculinity in southern Spain. Take your cues from locals, and if your attempt at being polite earns you a dirty look, don't panic. Offer an apology and don't let a little lost-in-translation moment spoil your vacation.