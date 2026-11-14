The Seemingly-Polite Hand Gesture That Could Get You Into Trouble On Vacation Abroad
Imagine you've just finished an excellent meal on vacation, and the waiter asks how everything was. Your mouth is still full of food, so you smile and make the familiar "OK" sign by touching your thumb and index finger together to form a circle with your remaining three fingers extended. In the United States, this is a common and fairly easy way to give your glowing stamp of approval without having to utter a single word. But instead of smiling back, your waiter looks offended. You've just given what you thought was a compliment, but apparently you conveyed — well — something else entirely.
This hand signal, which Americans generally consider rather polite, can take on a very different meaning once you cross international borders. Depending on where your travels take you, you might suggest someone is worthless or deliver a vulgar sexual insult without realizing it. In Turkey, for example, the sign could convey a derogatory reference to homosexuality. In other places, it could also refer to money, invoke a curse, or — on a more positive note — hold calming spiritual significance. In Southeast Asian cultures, for example, someone meditating with their thumb and index finger touching may be using a Hindu gesture symbolizing wisdom and consciousness.
Where the OK sign goes wrong abroad and what to do instead
Picture yourself at a Parisian boutique where a salesperson holds up a jacket. You flash the OK sign to say it's oh-so-chic. But in France, as well as Tunisia and Morocco, the gesture can mean "zero" or "worthless," which was hardly the endorsement you intended. In Brazil, it's as offensive as the middle finger, so you could insult someone when you meant to thank them for directions. And in Kuwait, it can invoke the evil eye, or the belief that a malicious or envious gaze brings misfortune.
In Japan, the "OK" sign can mean approval like in the U.S., but the meaning actually changes depending on the angle of your hand. Say you're shopping in Tokyo when a vendor shows you a maneki-neko, or the famous "Japanese beckoning cat." You flash the sign in approval, but with your palm facing upward, the vendor might think you're asking for the price. It may not be the worst misunderstanding, since you probably want to know anyway. (Be careful, though, because it could also insinuate a bribe).
So how can you avoid an awkward encounter? Learn local expressions — such as "thank you" or "delicious" — since the OK sign isn't the only everyday gesture that can get you into trouble abroad. For example, a wave with your palm outward can resemble the insulting moutza in Greece, while twisting your index finger against your cheek can insult a man's masculinity in southern Spain. Take your cues from locals, and if your attempt at being polite earns you a dirty look, don't panic. Offer an apology and don't let a little lost-in-translation moment spoil your vacation.