15 Everyday Gestures You Should Never Use Abroad

Culture is a funny thing. At its core, it's nothing more than a set of made-up suggestions for living life in any given corner of the world. At its broadest and most important, culture is a vital piece of national identity and a gateway to experiencing a place. Formed by an impossibly vast number of variables over thousands of years, differing cultures make simple everyday experiences, from talking on the phone to grabbing a drink at the pub to using the toilet, feel drastically different — sometimes just a few miles apart. But while some cultural quirks are well documented and expected, others can be a little harder to grasp at first — and even offensive if not observed.

Little things, like waves or nods, are gestures that feel second nature at home but can have immensely different meanings abroad. What feels friendly in one country might spark offense, confusion, or even laughter somewhere else. These subtle cultural differences often catch travelers off guard, but they're also part of what makes exploring the world fascinating.

Culture shock can be very real (and Rick Steve's prescription for it is brilliantly simple). But for most of us, it's found in the more direct aspects of travel, like learning to use chopsticks or discovering your first squatting toilet. But nonverbal cues can matter as much as bigger gestures, language, and effort. A local may find amusement in your attempts to use a different bathroom style, but they find genuine offense in the handshake you attempt later on. In a world that's increasingly connected, a little awareness goes a long way toward showing respect and curiosity instead of ignorance. Whether it's the way you beckon a waiter, cross your fingers for luck, or pose for a photo, these are the everyday gestures travelers should think twice about — and what they mean where you're going.