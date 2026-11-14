Between Edinburgh And Aberdeen Is A Charming Town With Quaint Shops, Medieval Ruins, And Art

Whether you're a fan of "Outlander" or "Dept. Q," Scotland is likely on your bucket list for its dramatic scenery, brooding stone architecture, and rich history. Surely you're familiar with cities like Edinburgh and Aberdeen, but nestled right between them is Forfar, a charming town with quaint shops, medieval ruins, and lots of art.

Forfar is home to fewer than 14,000 people, and as soon as you step onto High Street in the walkable town center, you'll feel the distinct local atmosphere. The center delivers a charming feel anchored by the Meffan Museum and Art Gallery and quaint, independently owned shops — like Quarryside Crafts with Bags of Accessories, selling handmade pieces and unique local finds, and the highly rated women's boutique Lusso — alongside historic bakeries where you can try Forfar Bridies, the town's iconic, savory beef-and-onion pastries.

Tucked into Angus County along A90, Forfar is just under a 70-mile drive north from Edinburgh and 53 miles south of Aberdeen, taking about one to two hours by car. Travelers have the option to fly into Edinburgh Airport (EDI) or Aberdeen International Airport (ABZ) and drive via the A90 or A92 highways. No car? You can take a direct bus from Edinburgh Airport or take a shuttle from Aberdeen Airport into central Aberdeen before transferring to a direct coach down to Forfar. Make sure to plan your visit between May and September for the mildest weather and longest daylight hours. Being the U.K., there's still a chance of rain, so prepare by packing a raincoat and waterproof boots.