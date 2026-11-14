Between Edinburgh And Aberdeen Is A Charming Town With Quaint Shops, Medieval Ruins, And Art
Whether you're a fan of "Outlander" or "Dept. Q," Scotland is likely on your bucket list for its dramatic scenery, brooding stone architecture, and rich history. Surely you're familiar with cities like Edinburgh and Aberdeen, but nestled right between them is Forfar, a charming town with quaint shops, medieval ruins, and lots of art.
Forfar is home to fewer than 14,000 people, and as soon as you step onto High Street in the walkable town center, you'll feel the distinct local atmosphere. The center delivers a charming feel anchored by the Meffan Museum and Art Gallery and quaint, independently owned shops — like Quarryside Crafts with Bags of Accessories, selling handmade pieces and unique local finds, and the highly rated women's boutique Lusso — alongside historic bakeries where you can try Forfar Bridies, the town's iconic, savory beef-and-onion pastries.
Tucked into Angus County along A90, Forfar is just under a 70-mile drive north from Edinburgh and 53 miles south of Aberdeen, taking about one to two hours by car. Travelers have the option to fly into Edinburgh Airport (EDI) or Aberdeen International Airport (ABZ) and drive via the A90 or A92 highways. No car? You can take a direct bus from Edinburgh Airport or take a shuttle from Aberdeen Airport into central Aberdeen before transferring to a direct coach down to Forfar. Make sure to plan your visit between May and September for the mildest weather and longest daylight hours. Being the U.K., there's still a chance of rain, so prepare by packing a raincoat and waterproof boots.
Travel back in time at Forfar's medieval ruins
Forfar has a charming town center and small-town vibes that a major city like Edinburgh, often known as Europe's "festival capital," can't offer. But if that hasn't convinced you to add Forfar to your travel list, the town's rich medieval history will likely seal the deal, especially for history buffs. Take a half-hour walk or a quick drive from High Street, and you'll feel like you've traveled back in time at Restenneth Priory. The site, which is free for all visitors, is full of captivating Scottish heritage, with roots possibly tracing all the way back to an early 700s Pictish church founded by a medieval king. It was expanded into a 12th-century Augustinian monastery, and you can see remnants from this time in its stone tower and iconic 46-foot spire, added in the 15th century. That spire is what makes the skyline so striking and stands as one of the site's most remarkable features today. The priory is also a royal burial ground for the infant son of King Robert the Bruce.
You shouldn't be surprised that there's also a castle to be explored in Forfar. While it may not be as intimate as Edinburgh's Craigmillar Castle, Glamis Castle, located just 6 miles from Forfar, is grand, towering, and steeped in centuries of royal history. Shakespeare fans may recognize Glamis Castle as the purported setting for "Macbeth," while history enthusiasts know it as the home Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother spent her childhood in.
Forfar's creative side
In addition to its medieval history and picturesque landscapes, Forfar is full of creative art. The town boasts a colorful and vibrant art scene that proves its creative spirit is very much alive, and we don't just mean inside museum walls. If your visit happens to align with the second Saturday of the month, you might even stumble upon the local Forfar Market at the Community Campus, where regional artists and makers showcase everything from handmade fine-art prints to local crafts right alongside fresh produce and locally made jam.
Then there's the impressive Forfar Murals Trail. You can easily explore this community-driven creative trail on foot as you wander through the town center. Discover colorful murals scattered across building facades and quiet lanes. Perhaps the most beautiful part of these works is that some were created to celebrate Angus heritage. From local folklore and agricultural traditions to iconic historical figures, the trail is another fun and unique way to get to know Forfar.
Round out your cultural tour of Forfar with a visit to the Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. The building alone is historic and worth a look, and inside you'll find a fantastic showcase of works from regional Angus artists alongside a renowned collection of early medieval Pictish carved stones. Similar to Dumfries, a lovely market town with lots to offer, Forfar will surprise you with its local spirit, medieval ruins, and quaint vibes all around.