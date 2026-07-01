Europe's 'Festival Capital' Is A Gorgeous Scottish City With Endless Fun-Filled Events And Vibrant Culture
With medieval cobblestone streets, massive historic structures, and rows of colorful storefronts, Edinburgh definitely feels like something out of a fairy tale. This gorgeous Scottish city draws in awestruck tourists year-round but is also popular for its festivals. In any global destination, events like festivals help show off the local culture in ways you may not get to experience otherwise — and this is certainly true in Edinburgh. Visiting the Scottish capital during one of its festivals makes for an intriguing juxtaposition between centuries of history and modern-day expressions.
World War II left both visible and invisible scars across Europe. Eager to move forward, citizens of Edinburgh began creating outlets for displays of culture — both their own and international — and this quickly took the form of festivals. Today, Times Publications Group declares that Edinburgh is "Europe's festival capital." These special events have also given Edinburgh the nickname "Festival City," according to EBSCO. Some of these festivals take place around Old Town, one of the most beloved parts of the city, which spotlights Scotland's fairy tale-like scenery. This setting is the perfect place for any of Edinburgh's cultural extravaganzas.
Edinburgh hosts the world's largest arts festival every August
Among the activities you can't skip on a trip to Scotland is the Edinburgh Festival Fringe held every August. It began with just eight theater groups inspired by the post-war Edinburgh International Festival, but has turned into the largest performing arts festival in the world. During the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the Royal Mile in Old Town becomes a hub for street performers to show off their dance, music, painting, magic, and circus skills. There are ticketed shows at indoor venues as well. Find shows which interest you by checking the festival's website. From dance to comedy to opera, Festival Fringe emphasizes creative freedom and truly has something for everyone.
Another Old Town festival is the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, a lights and performing arts spectacle hosted at the wide, imposing entrance of the Edinburgh Castle. If you love the red-uniformed guards of Buckingham Palace, you'll want to see this show, too. With intricate light projections and fireworks, dancers and musicians perform pieces inspired by the British military, Scottish culture, and global cultures as well. Shows take place six nights per week for three weeks every August. You can also check out the castle during the day to learn about how it has served as a prison, fortress, royal residence, and more since the 11th century.
Exploring on foot is one of the best ways to experience Edinburgh
Even if you choose to enjoy Edinburgh's incredible scenery without the addition of its vibrant festivals, it still packs a punch. As one of the most walkable cities in the world, exploring Edinburgh on foot is a dream, especially along the Royal Mile. Featuring historic buildings large and small, Rick Steves says it's one of Europe's best sightseeing walks. Delve into the history of John Knox and the Scottish Reformation at the 15th-century John Knox House, which is also the Royal Mile's oldest surviving structure. Further along is the stately Palace of Holyroodhouse. The perhaps infamous Mary Queen of Scots once lived here, and official royal business still takes place here.
Around the corner from the Royal Mile is Victoria Street. This street is often said to have inspired Diagon Alley in the "Harry Potter" series, and it's easy to see why. As these colorful, 19th-century buildings curve along the road, you'll find gift shops, pubs, and even a 17th-century well.
Getting to Edinburgh is simple. The Edinburgh Airport (EDI) receives flights from all over the world and has trams connecting it to the city center. Trains also connect Edinburgh to London in less than five hours.