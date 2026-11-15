An Hour From Nantes Is A Coastal Town With Award-Winning Beaches, Art, And Historic Sites

When it comes to France's western coast, Saint-Nazaire may not be the first destination that comes to mind, and that's exactly why it's worth a look. A coastal town just an hour from the bustling hub of Nantes, it admittedly lacks the glitz and fame of fellow Atlantic destinations like La Rochelle or Biarritz. But it has some aces up its sleeve: a past anchored, quite literally, to the sea, from the shipyard that built the Queen Mary 2 to a Cold War-era submarine; pops of colorful street art; and 20 beaches and coves along a 9-mile coastline, three of them Blue Flag award winners.

Saint-Nazaire's history was shaped by the sea and written in concrete and steel. Its strategic Loire-meets-Atlantic location transformed what was, up until the mid-19th century, a fishing village into a major shipbuilding hub and part of France's fourth-largest mainland seaport. That seafaring legacy surfaces along the waterfront with Escal'Atlantic, a life-size recreation of a transatlantic liner complete with a promenade deck, steerage cabins, and interactive displays. It's housed inside a World War II German U-boat bunker that survived the Allied bombings that destroyed about 85% of the town. A short walk away is the Espadon, a retired French navy submarine that is open to the public. Guided tours of the shipyards, which must be booked in advance, offer an up-close look at the bustling working yards where iconic ships like the Queen Mary 2 and Harmony of the Seas were built.

On the seafront, the American Monument, a rebuilt statue of a U.S. soldier atop a bronze eagle, honors the arrival of the first American troops in France during World War I. A 15-minute ride farther inland takes you some 6,000 years back in time to the Dissignac Tumulus, a Neolithic burial mound and a protected historic monument — a reminder of just how far this coastal corner has come.