An Island-Dotted Enclave On France's Mild Atlantic Coast Is Home To Endless Seafood And Surfing

The French Riviera has all the glamour of Cannes and Saint-Tropez, not to mention the sunny resort town of Nice. For those in the know, however, France's Atlantic coast is the place to enjoy summer sunshine without the crowds of the Mediterranean. Nestled between the cities of Nantes and Bordeaux is Charente-Maritime, part of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region. This stretch of the Atlantic lies just south of the Cote de Lumiere, the Sunshine Coast, so called for having the sunniest days along the French Atlantic.

Charente-Maritime has more than sunshine. Because of its protective islands and natural harbor, it is a favorite spot for water sports. It's also rich in oysters and mussels, making this location a seafood lover's delight. Imagine a day on the waves, then returning to a meal of mussels smoked in a bed of pine needles, with a glass of local wine, bien sûr!

If this sounds like the place for you, book a flight to the Île de Ré Airport in La Rochelle, the main city in Charente-Maritime. You can also hop on to the TGV high-speed train from Paris. A direct train from Gare Montparnasse will get you to La Rochelle in under three hours.