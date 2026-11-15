Between Luton And Oxford Is A Historic Village With A Scenic French Château And Countryside Beauty

While the U.K. boasts breathtaking ancient castles and grand royal palaces tucked away in the English countryside, about 50 miles from London lies an opulent French château. Set in bucolic Buckinghamshire, the small village of Waddesdon is synonymous with the palatial Waddesdon Manor, which was built in the 19th century. Today, the magnificent National Trust property is one of England's most-visited historic houses, drawing visitors to admire the lavish interiors of the château and stroll its impressive gardens and vast grounds.

Located about 6 miles up the road from the market town of Aylesbury, Waddesdon was historically a small rural village that was anchored by its ancient parish: the St. Michael and All Angels Church, which was built beginning in the 12th century. However, Waddesdon did not come into the spotlight until 1874 when Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild, a member of the wealthy Rothschild family, purchased a nearly 3,000-acre property there. He built his private residence to resemble the Renaissance-era châteaux of the Loire Valley and filled its elegant interiors with his curated collection of art and antiques. The home was inhabited by members of the Rothschild family until 1959, when it was donated to the National Trust and later opened to the public.

The heart of historic Waddesdon village is set along the A41 highway, which doubles as its High Street with a historic hotel, restaurants, and Waddesdon Hall. Waddesdon is about a 45-minute drive west of Luton and a 40-minute drive east of Oxford, home to one of the most beautiful universities in Europe. The best time to visit Waddesdon is April through September to see the flowering gardens and enjoy its countryside beauty. This also happens to be when temperatures hover between 55 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit, Waddesdon Manor is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.