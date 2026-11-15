America's Cheapest Trending Holiday Destination For 2026 Is A Sunny Carolina Escape

Sometimes, when planning a holiday season getaway, the number of destinations to choose from and the exorbitant prices are enough to make you balk at the idea of going away at all. But a Thanksgiving or Christmas escape may not be as pricey as you'd think. According to Kayak, certain domestic and international locations are still a steal and offer low prices on airfare. In particular, the cheapest expected 2026 airfare prices in the U.S. for holiday season travel are to Charleston, South Carolina, per the travel search engine.

To come to this conclusion, Kayak collated internal data from searches made from April 1 to September 1 of 2026 for travel between November 20, 2026, and January 6, 2027. Then, it compared this data to that of the previous year to determine current trends and predict price fluctuations. Using this information, Kayak was also able to uncover trending holiday locations, the best time to book your trip, and the destinations with the largest decreases in flight prices. If you're flying in, the date you leave matters almost as much as where you're headed. Skipping the pre-Thanksgiving crunch and departing on Thanksgiving Day (November 26 in 2026) can cut domestic fares by as much as 19%, as per Kayak. Meanwhile, for Christmas, December 21 and 22 are the most affordable dates, and returning on January 2 (instead of December 27) could provide you with savings of up to 45%.

With mild winter temperatures and historic sites galore, Charleston is slated to be a growing tourism hotspot in 2026, and Kayak puts average round-trip airfare prices to this gorgeous city at a mere $295, the lowest in the U.S. And even during the winter months, Charleston still receives sunshine during more than half of its daylight hours, making it a great place to escape cold temperatures and gloomy days.