America's Cheapest Trending Holiday Destination For 2026 Is A Sunny Carolina Escape
Sometimes, when planning a holiday season getaway, the number of destinations to choose from and the exorbitant prices are enough to make you balk at the idea of going away at all. But a Thanksgiving or Christmas escape may not be as pricey as you'd think. According to Kayak, certain domestic and international locations are still a steal and offer low prices on airfare. In particular, the cheapest expected 2026 airfare prices in the U.S. for holiday season travel are to Charleston, South Carolina, per the travel search engine.
To come to this conclusion, Kayak collated internal data from searches made from April 1 to September 1 of 2026 for travel between November 20, 2026, and January 6, 2027. Then, it compared this data to that of the previous year to determine current trends and predict price fluctuations. Using this information, Kayak was also able to uncover trending holiday locations, the best time to book your trip, and the destinations with the largest decreases in flight prices. If you're flying in, the date you leave matters almost as much as where you're headed. Skipping the pre-Thanksgiving crunch and departing on Thanksgiving Day (November 26 in 2026) can cut domestic fares by as much as 19%, as per Kayak. Meanwhile, for Christmas, December 21 and 22 are the most affordable dates, and returning on January 2 (instead of December 27) could provide you with savings of up to 45%.
With mild winter temperatures and historic sites galore, Charleston is slated to be a growing tourism hotspot in 2026, and Kayak puts average round-trip airfare prices to this gorgeous city at a mere $295, the lowest in the U.S. And even during the winter months, Charleston still receives sunshine during more than half of its daylight hours, making it a great place to escape cold temperatures and gloomy days.
Why Charleston shines during the festive season
Beyond the affordable airfare, there are certainly other reasons to pay the oldest city in South Carolina a holiday visit. Charleston, the gorgeous Southern city with a striking European appearance, offers a plethora of dining options, from dog-friendly taco joints to the Michelin-starred Vern's, which serves up Lowcountry fare in a homey, earth-toned environment. The city is easy to access by train or plane, and it goes all out in creating a festive atmosphere with family-friendly fun.
Start with the Holiday Festival of Lights at James Island County Park, where you can visit Santa, go on a whimsical train ride, and enjoy tasty treats at your leisure. The city's holiday parade and tree lighting ceremony — lively affairs involving musical performances, several children's activities, and a "snowy village" — take place downtown in Marion Square. And for a uniquely seasonal experience, check out Aquarium Aglow, running on select dates in November and December. This holiday celebration is just a 15-minute walk from Marion Square at the South Carolina Aquarium, and kids will be delighted at the sight of Scuba Claus diving with sharks and the various immersive displays.
For out-of-state travelers, the main airport is Charleston International Airport (CHS), located about 30 minutes from the city center by car and around an hour by public transit. As of this writing, CHS has direct flights from over 50 destinations, including Chicago, Seattle, Miami, and Atlanta. Don't worry if you're short on time — you won't need a packed itinerary to soak up the charm and historic beauty of this city. Regardless of when you arrive, save a few hours to meander along King Street, which is one of the world's most charming main streets and one of the five must-do things in Charleston if you only have a weekend.