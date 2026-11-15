Between Northampton And Luton Is A Charming Town With Local Eateries, Fun Shops, And Scenic Walks

If you're visiting London, you may question the sense in venturing beyond the enigmatic city that already has you covered for practically everything. Many towns just north of London also often get a bad rap — Luton, for example, was named the worst commuter town in 2025 by Pepper Money. Still, you can find some gems in this underrated region. One of these is Newport Pagnell, 55 miles north of London, practically smack-bang in the middle of Luton and its northern neighbor, Northampton. This historic market town located on the River Ouzel and River Great Ouse predates the nearby city of Milton Keynes (arguably better known yet less inviting) and possesses its own charms and experiences.

Newport Pagnell has over 1,000 years of history, dating back to the U.K.'s Roman era. It has lived through England's Civil War, the Plague of 1666, and many changing seasons and industries along its two rivers. Newport Pagnell's past is a big part of its present charm — it has multiple heritage trails combining history with scenic nature — but don't think this town is stuck in time. High Street and Market Hill reveal a harmonious collection of independent shops and eateries, plus a popular monthly market. It's this combination of old and new, but forever local, that makes the town so inviting for travelers seeking a break from England's busier and more industrial cities.