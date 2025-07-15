One Of England's Most Affluent Places Is A Futuristic Hotspot Called 'The Best New City In The World'
London may be at the top of your England bucket list, but there's more to the country, especially as one of the largest countries in Europe. Go beyond London and discover why some have called Milton Keynes one of the best new cities in the world. Find out for yourself if it holds up to the title and why it should be added to your U.K. trip.
Wondering what's so great about Milton Keynes? For starters, they are best known for their one-of-a-kind grid system that they developed in the 1970s. This dates back to 1967, when it was established as a new town as part of the New Towns program in England to handle the influx of people in London. Their popular system of grids and roundabouts was made to prioritize separating cars from residential neighborhoods, buildings, and pedestrians, and creating a smoother flow of traffic. The roads and carriageways also feature overhead bridges or underpasses that are reserved for people crossing.
While the New Town program focused on making the town more urbanized and car-centric, they were also able to mold the city into a space for urban development, nature, and community. With abundant green spaces and public art littered throughout the city, Milton Keynes ensures that parks, art, and outdoor spaces are a part of the community.
Discover what to do in Milton Keynes
Milton Keynes is more than just modern architecture and efficient traffic systems; it's also known for its thriving arts scene. There are several public art littered throughout the city, and most notable are the Concrete Cows. These cow sculptures add a quirky personality to the city that the community has grown to love over the years. It's now an iconic part of the city, much like their many roundabouts. The cows can be seen grazing in the Milton Keynes Museum, with a replica in Bancroft, where they were originally placed.
While you're there, you should head over to visit the Milton Keynes Museum. Learn everything there is to know about the city — from way back in prehistoric times, its start as a farmland, and its development as a new town in the 1970s. Aside from the cows, the museum is also home to Bradwell Mill, a historic landmark that's only open on select days.
History lovers will also enjoy a trip to Bletchley Park, where World War II codebreakers played their part in history. The museum is open daily with exhibits and stories on codebreakers like Alan Turing. You can also take a peek at the past with the restored offices and huts at the complex. For something more fun and casual, some go-to spots include the Xscape MK for indoor skiing, the National Bowl for local music, and Milton Keys Theatre for more live shows.
Explore nature and family-fun adventures
As much as the city is known for its many roundabouts (there are more than 130!), the city is also an outdoor haven. In fact, according to Destination MK, wherever you are in the city, you'll never be more than half a mile from a park.
Start your outdoor adventure with a day out in Wilken Lake. The lake is open daily and is free to the public, though car parking costs £1.50 for up to an hour and £20 for up to 48 hours. Here, you can go cycling, kayaking, paddleboarding, and more. Fancy a swim? You can actually swim in the lake, but only by booking a session on Saturdays with a lifeguard present. Campbell Park is also a popular spot as it's in the city center and is a gorgeous landscape with many public art pieces to see, an amphitheater, and the Grand Union Canal. You can also explore the wildflower meadows where, sometimes, sheep can be seen grazing.
It's easy to get to Milton Keynes as it's close to other big cities like London and Birmingham, the UK's most underrated city. It's also only around an hour and a half from Cambridge, one of the prettiest cities in England. It'll be more convenient to go by train, as London Euston is only around 40 minutes away, while a drive from London can take two hours. Getting around is also convenient with bus services and cycling or walking routes called Redways available.