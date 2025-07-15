One Of England's Most Affluent Places Is A Futuristic Hotspot Called 'The Best New City In The World'

London may be at the top of your England bucket list, but there's more to the country, especially as one of the largest countries in Europe. Go beyond London and discover why some have called Milton Keynes one of the best new cities in the world. Find out for yourself if it holds up to the title and why it should be added to your U.K. trip.

Wondering what's so great about Milton Keynes? For starters, they are best known for their one-of-a-kind grid system that they developed in the 1970s. This dates back to 1967, when it was established as a new town as part of the New Towns program in England to handle the influx of people in London. Their popular system of grids and roundabouts was made to prioritize separating cars from residential neighborhoods, buildings, and pedestrians, and creating a smoother flow of traffic. The roads and carriageways also feature overhead bridges or underpasses that are reserved for people crossing.

While the New Town program focused on making the town more urbanized and car-centric, they were also able to mold the city into a space for urban development, nature, and community. With abundant green spaces and public art littered throughout the city, Milton Keynes ensures that parks, art, and outdoor spaces are a part of the community.