Between Greensboro And Charlotte Is North Carolina's NASCAR-Famous Vineyard With Wine, Events, And Tasty Dining
Lexington, North Carolina, is a small city best known for barbecue and its proximity to racecar lore: local NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress began his career as a driver and founded Richard Childress Racing (RCR) in 1969, which garnered fame after NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt joined the team and won multiple championships. Childress eventually parlayed that racing success into another venture: Childress Vineyards. The winery opened in 2004, just 20 miles south of Winston-Salem, where Childress was born and raised, and up the road from his racing headquarters, which also houses a museum.
The winery's sprawling campus includes more than 70 acres of vines that have produced award-winning wines overseen by notable winemaker Mark Friszolowski, as well as a bistro offering stunning views of the vineyard and a large tasting room and gift shop. The winery regularly hosts tours and tastings, as well as live music and seasonal events from murder mystery dinner parties to Christmas tree lightings. With a 4.9-star rating across nearly 10,000 Google reviews, Childress Vineyards has established itself as a premier destination for wine lovers and racing enthusiasts alike, with guests particularly praising the thoughtful tutorials they receive from guided wine tastings. "I genuinely left feeling much more educated and well-versed in wine," writes one reviewer.
Childress Vineyards is located 35 miles southwest of Greensboro and 60 miles northeast of Charlotte, considered the gateway to the Yadkin Valley American Viticultural Area (AVA), considered one of America's most underrated wine regions. Yadkin is North Carolina's oldest and largest AVA, spanning 1,400,000 acres and specializing in Vitis vinifera and hybrids supported by long, mild growing seasons and the local red clay soil. The architecture and landscaping has a Tuscan feel to give it a European wine-country atmosphere amidst North Carolina's green, rolling hills .
Planning a visit to Childress Vineyards
Childress Vineyards grows a range of grapes, producing wines to suit a variety of palates within this under-the-radar North Carolina wine region. Visitors can choose from several tasting experiences, as well as a 30- to 45-minute guided winery tour (reservations recommended). Along the way, guests can explore the underground barrel room, learn about the grapes and winemaking process, and possibly even catch a glimpse of owner Richard Childress, who occasionally stops by. For a more casual visit, walk-in guests can enjoy simple, self-guided wine flights or the Champion Tasting, a guided introduction to the winery's staples. Those looking for something more elevated can reserve a Luxe Tasting in the Victory Lounge, featuring limited-release and specialty wines, or book the Saturdays-only, two-hour Taste of Childress experience, which pairs tapas with specialty wine tastings.
The bistro serves lunch daily and brunch on weekends, with a menu that ranges from wine-friendly favorites like pimento cheese and chicken Parmesan flatbread to heartier fare, including petite filets and Philly cheesesteaks. Reservations are required on weekends and recommended during weekdays. "Every dish we ordered was delicious and exceeded expectations," writes one Google reviewer. Another praises the upstairs seating for its panoramic views of the courtyard and pond, describing the property as "peaceful, serene, and perfect for a couples' getaway."
Although visiting this vineyard is an easy day trip from Greensboro or Charlotte, Bonaparte Castle offers a charming alternative to the familiar chain hotels around Lexington for those looking to extend their visit with an overnight stay. Located 20 miles south in Salisbury, a charming city with a thriving arts scene, this historic boutique hotel occupies a granite castle listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The property has just six rooms, each with its own distinct character.