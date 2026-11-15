Under An Hour From The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Is A Charming Coastal Town With Fresh Seafood And Shops

While the seal-filled coves and salt-sprayed headlands of Pembrokeshire National Park tend to get all the attention, there's a whole other part of the Welsh coast that remains somewhat off the tourist radar. Cue Ceredigion Bay, a wide scythe of an inlet that forms a huge portion of the western haunch of the country, facing the open sea the whole way around. It's there, straddling the spot where the River Aeron meets the Irish Sea, that the lovable little town of Aberaeron makes its home.

Get ready to be enamored from the get-go by the sheer good looks of the place. Aberaeron, you see, has long been known for its elegant Georgian rowhouses and boat-bobbing harbor area. Today, it can add to that a buzzy central core that's filled with local seafood kitchens, cozy Welsh coffee houses, and more shopping than you can shake a walking boot at. Plus, there are beaches galore — you only need to step onto the Ceredigion Coast Path, which routes right through the town center, stroll a little north or south, and bingo: Shingle bays and sweeping sands abound.

You will have to travel fairly far from the major cities of Wales and the U.K. to get here, since Aberaeron's corner of the coast is out on the western edge of the country. It's likely to be a drive of just a little over two hours from Cardiff, the Welsh capital, where there's also an airport. That said, the closest large international hub is Manchester Airport (MAN), which is roughly a 3.5-hour drive to the northeast.