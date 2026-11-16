Between Indianapolis And Fort Wayne Is A Revitalized University Town With Friendly Vibes And Affordable Living
Indiana, in general, is an affordable place to live. World Population Review puts the state's Cost of Living Index (COLI) at 91 in 2026, which means it's about 9% cheaper than the national average. More specifically, the town of Upland stands out as a place where you can really get the most bang for your buck. Its COLI is 68.3, according to Best Places, even cheaper than the rest of Indiana and more than 30% below the average across the United States. This is particularly true when it comes to housing, with typical home prices just over half the nationwide average.
Upland is a small town of around 4,000 people located about an hour south of Fort Wayne, or roughly 90 minutes north of Indianapolis. Its roots stretch back to the 1830s, when early settler John Oswalt bought a hilltop property and gave the area the poetic name Rising Sun. The town of Upland took shape in 1867 around the newly arrived railroad line, though it was the discovery of natural gas in 1887 that really catapulted its growth, igniting a gas boom that attracted businesses like glass factories and turned Upland into a modern industrial hub at the turn of the 20th century.
In the 21st century, Upland's main claim to fame is Taylor University, a top-ranked Christian liberal arts college founded in Fort Wayne in 1846 and calling Upland home since 1893. Upland is also where you'll find the popular Ivanhoe's Drive-In, as well as countless festivals that celebrate the town's history and community along its revitalized Main Street.
History and attractions of Taylor University
Taylor University didn't even have its own buildings in its first year in Upland, instead teaching classes in space rented from local businesses. By 1894, the campus consisted of two buildings: an admin space, H. Maria Wright Hall, and a dormitory, Sammy Morris Hall. From these humble beginnings, Taylor University has grown to the No. 3 regional college in the Midwest in the 2027 rankings from U.S. News & World Report. Its annual enrollment of around 2,800 students is small compared to Indiana universities like Ball State in the underrated and artsy city of Muncie, but large enough to give Upland the energy of a college town.
Both of the halls built in 1894 are now gone, but there are plenty of historic structures on Taylor University's 952-acre campus. The oldest is Sickler Hall, built as a dormitory in 1903 and today an administrative building that's home to the Meredith Prayer Chapel. Helena Memorial Hall was built not long after, in 1911, and since 2022 has housed the Boren Art Gallery, which displays one of the largest Western and Native American art collections in the country. The gallery is open to the public on Wednesday afternoons during the academic year and is free to visit.
Taylor University is known as much for its atmosphere as its history and academics. In its 2027 rankings, Princeton Review ranked Taylor's students No. 3 for friendliness and No. 4 for happiness out of all 392 schools reviewed across the country. You can experience this vibrant student culture by attending a show at the Mitchell Theatre or a concert in Rediger Auditorium (many of which are free), or at hangout spaces like Taylor Lake, a popular spot for students to swim, play volleyball, and gather around the bonfire pits.
Local life in Upland
From the welcoming "Small Town U.S.A." of Alexandria to the quaint brick streets and parks of Zionsville, Indiana has a wealth of places that exude small-town charm. Upland solidified its spot on that list in 2024 with the launch of its Main Street Mile Initiative. This ambitious revitalization plan includes more pedestrian-friendly sidewalks between Taylor University and downtown, new trails and parkland, additional housing, and construction of a boutique hotel near campus.
You don't need to wait until the Main Street Mile is complete to enjoy Upland's tight-knit community. The best time to experience it is during celebrations like the annual Upland Labor Day Festival. At this free event, you can shop at the town-wide rummage sale and vendor booths at the Sunday street festival. There's also a car show, parade, tractor pull, and fireworks, along with live music and tasty local eats. In October, the Upland Community Market Fall Festival also has music, vendors, and food, along with seasonal activities like hay rides and pumpkin painting. May is time for Depot Days, which honors Upland's railroad history – in 2026, it included an exhibit on Indiana cartoonists, a battle of the bands, and a party on Main Street (with free ice cream).
Between festivals, Ivanhoe's Drive In is the best place to mingle with Upland's friendly locals. This classic diner has been a local staple since 1965 and is famous for its 100 sundaes and milkshakes. The strawberry shortcake is a must-try in the summer. "I live over an hour away and will take road trips just for the Strawberry Shortcake!" said one reviewer on Google. "The food is made fresh so if they are busy...and they typically are because they are good...you could wait a while to get your food."