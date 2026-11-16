Between Indianapolis And Fort Wayne Is A Revitalized University Town With Friendly Vibes And Affordable Living

Indiana, in general, is an affordable place to live. World Population Review puts the state's Cost of Living Index (COLI) at 91 in 2026, which means it's about 9% cheaper than the national average. More specifically, the town of Upland stands out as a place where you can really get the most bang for your buck. Its COLI is 68.3, according to Best Places, even cheaper than the rest of Indiana and more than 30% below the average across the United States. This is particularly true when it comes to housing, with typical home prices just over half the nationwide average.

Upland is a small town of around 4,000 people located about an hour south of Fort Wayne, or roughly 90 minutes north of Indianapolis. Its roots stretch back to the 1830s, when early settler John Oswalt bought a hilltop property and gave the area the poetic name Rising Sun. The town of Upland took shape in 1867 around the newly arrived railroad line, though it was the discovery of natural gas in 1887 that really catapulted its growth, igniting a gas boom that attracted businesses like glass factories and turned Upland into a modern industrial hub at the turn of the 20th century.

In the 21st century, Upland's main claim to fame is Taylor University, a top-ranked Christian liberal arts college founded in Fort Wayne in 1846 and calling Upland home since 1893. Upland is also where you'll find the popular Ivanhoe's Drive-In, as well as countless festivals that celebrate the town's history and community along its revitalized Main Street.