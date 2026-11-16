England's 'Queen Of The Cotswolds' Is A Charming Town With Gorgeous Gardens, Rolling Hills, And Local Eats
If you've ever imagined a charming, quintessential English village, then you're probably envisioning the Cotswolds in south-central England. The region is abundant in blossom-filled meadows, sparkling streets, and pretty cottages that look like gingerbread houses. Known as the "Queen of the Cotswolds," Painswick is exemplary of the Cotswolds' reputation for beauty. Its sand-colored stone buildings line immaculate roads, which are flanked by perfectly sculpted shrubbery. An 18th-century garden resides in the town, along with a medieval church set among dozens of yew trees and a well-maintained graveyard.
What's more, Painswick's hilltop setting offers many picturesque vistas. The town is situated along the Cotswold Way, a beautiful national trail that traverses green pastures and beech forests. A must-try is a circular walk from Painswick to Painswick Beacon, standing 928 feet above sea level, with wide-open views of undulating hills as far as the eye can see. After exploring the town's spellbinding beauty, sample some of the local eats on offer. Delightful seasonal meals beckon from elegant inns, while hearty classics entice from traditional pubs.
Explore Painswick's outdoor gems
Painswick has a few claims to fame, starting with the fact that King Charles I spent the night in town during the Siege of Gloucester. Thomas Twining I was also born there before going on to establish Twinings Tea. Yet the town's real charms come from its outdoor spaces. Painswick Rococo Garden is an utterly romantic setting. Open Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with weekend-only hours in November, the garden welcomes visitors to enjoy its woodland walks, kitchen garden, and a hedge maze. White-tipped snowdrops and deep purple hellebores bloom in winter, while March and April bring over 9,000 spring bulbs, including daffodils and bluebells.
Described as "magnificent" on Google, St. Mary's Church is a sight to behold. Its towering spire, built in the 17th century, stands at an elevation of 639 feet. The grounds are decorated with at least 99 yew trees, their attractive, dome-shaped canopies creating a fairy-tale-like backdrop. The trees are also numbered, so you can walk among them and count for yourself. Once you have walked the grounds, head indoors to explore the church. Stained-glass windows tower high above the pews, and 300 embroidered kneelers depict meaningful scenes from nature, local history, and worship.
Painswick provides an excellent opportunity to explore its hills. A great way to do so is via a 4.4-mile circular walk that starts at St. Mary's Church and travels along a section of the famous Cotswold Way. In fact, the Cotswold Way goes all the way from Chipping Campden to Bath, the world's best spa city. When you reach the top of Painswick Beacon during the circular walk, you'll be treated to panoramic views of the region. On the way back, you'll follow the Wysis Way, which passes by a stream and old mill buildings.
Eat in Painswick
The Falcon Painswick is a great place to have lunch or dinner. The restaurant boasts "honest cooking" that reflects the changing seasons, and includes menu items such as haddock croquettes, calves' liver, and roasted squash. Classic English desserts also feature, including sticky toffee pudding and apple and blackberry pie. A previous patron glowed about the food at The Falcon, writing on Google that the chicken thighs and gnocchi were "absolutely divine."
Another place to dine is The Edgemoor Inn, which lies to the west of town and houses a gastropub. The restaurant offers split lunch and dinner services and has a diverse menu. Some enticing-sounding items are grilled lamb's liver & bacon, jerk chicken with pineapple, and falafel salad with broccoli tabbouleh.
Stroud is the nearest National Rail train station to Painswick, with connections to major cities such as Bristol, Manchester, and London. From there, you can hop on the 66 bus to take you the rest of the way. You'll undoubtedly want to explore more of the Cotswolds after experiencing Painswick. Tetbury, a charming country escape with antique shops, has you covered there. Another beautiful town in the region worth visiting is Broadway, which is known as the "jewel of the Cotswolds".