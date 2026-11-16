England's 'Queen Of The Cotswolds' Is A Charming Town With Gorgeous Gardens, Rolling Hills, And Local Eats

Painswick has a few claims to fame, starting with the fact that King Charles I spent the night in town during the Siege of Gloucester. Thomas Twining I was also born there before going on to establish Twinings Tea. Yet the town's real charms come from its outdoor spaces. Painswick Rococo Garden is an utterly romantic setting. Open Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with weekend-only hours in November, the garden welcomes visitors to enjoy its woodland walks, kitchen garden, and a hedge maze. White-tipped snowdrops and deep purple hellebores bloom in winter, while March and April bring over 9,000 spring bulbs, including daffodils and bluebells.

Described as "magnificent" on Google, St. Mary's Church is a sight to behold. Its towering spire, built in the 17th century, stands at an elevation of 639 feet. The grounds are decorated with at least 99 yew trees, their attractive, dome-shaped canopies creating a fairy-tale-like backdrop. The trees are also numbered, so you can walk among them and count for yourself. Once you have walked the grounds, head indoors to explore the church. Stained-glass windows tower high above the pews, and 300 embroidered kneelers depict meaningful scenes from nature, local history, and worship.

Painswick provides an excellent opportunity to explore its hills. A great way to do so is via a 4.4-mile circular walk that starts at St. Mary's Church and travels along a section of the famous Cotswold Way. In fact, the Cotswold Way goes all the way from Chipping Campden to Bath, the world's best spa city. When you reach the top of Painswick Beacon during the circular walk, you'll be treated to panoramic views of the region. On the way back, you'll follow the Wysis Way, which passes by a stream and old mill buildings.