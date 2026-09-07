England's Cozy Cotswolds Town Is An Endlessly Charming Country Escape With Antique Shops And Tasty Restaurants

Think of the Cotswolds, and you'll likely imagine honey-colored villages connected by winding country lanes, rolling hills dotted with cows and the occasional hiker in a thick Barbour jacket, and sprawling country estates where you need a Land Rover just to exit your garden. Tetbury is no different; only the neighboring country house in this instance is Highgrove House, the private residence of King Charles III. But away from all that grandeur, Tetbury is a charming market town filled with pretty cobbled streets and many remarkable centuries-old houses from the town's days as an important center of the wool trade.

Tetbury, like most towns in the Cotswolds, is compact and easy to explore on foot — or as part of a wider hike in the area. Its center is busy with antiques shops (more than 20 of them!) set into Georgian townhouses, baskets of odds and ends marking their doorways, and restaurants and cafes everywhere from historic houses in the center to old railway buildings on the outskirts of town.

For travelers looking for the Royal connection, Tetbury is home to the Highgrove Shop, filled with products associated with King Charles III's Highgrove House. The shop is interesting in that not only does it sell typical souvenir fodder: English rose soaps, shortbread biscuits, themed tea blends, and all manner of preserves, but it also stocks the Highgrove x Burberry collaboration trench coats, making it a slightly unusual, yet nonetheless fitting stop to complete your classic English countryside ensemble.