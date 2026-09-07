England's Cozy Cotswolds Town Is An Endlessly Charming Country Escape With Antique Shops And Tasty Restaurants
Think of the Cotswolds, and you'll likely imagine honey-colored villages connected by winding country lanes, rolling hills dotted with cows and the occasional hiker in a thick Barbour jacket, and sprawling country estates where you need a Land Rover just to exit your garden. Tetbury is no different; only the neighboring country house in this instance is Highgrove House, the private residence of King Charles III. But away from all that grandeur, Tetbury is a charming market town filled with pretty cobbled streets and many remarkable centuries-old houses from the town's days as an important center of the wool trade.
Tetbury, like most towns in the Cotswolds, is compact and easy to explore on foot — or as part of a wider hike in the area. Its center is busy with antiques shops (more than 20 of them!) set into Georgian townhouses, baskets of odds and ends marking their doorways, and restaurants and cafes everywhere from historic houses in the center to old railway buildings on the outskirts of town.
For travelers looking for the Royal connection, Tetbury is home to the Highgrove Shop, filled with products associated with King Charles III's Highgrove House. The shop is interesting in that not only does it sell typical souvenir fodder: English rose soaps, shortbread biscuits, themed tea blends, and all manner of preserves, but it also stocks the Highgrove x Burberry collaboration trench coats, making it a slightly unusual, yet nonetheless fitting stop to complete your classic English countryside ensemble.
Antiques hunting in Tetbury
Tetbury is particularly well known for antiques, with antique dealers peddling their stock along Long Street and Church Street. Browsing is best begun at the custard yellow walls of Market House, built in 1655, before continuing along Long Street, where period furniture, paintings, clocks, and other collectibles fill a succession of attractive buildings. Indeed, the town is frequently described as the Cotswolds' capital for antiques, and there are enough dealers to make antiques hunting your primary reason for a visit.
Among the shops to explore, Top Banana Antiques occupies several floors of a corner house, and brings together an eclectic collection of jewelry, paintings, china, and books. Trilogie Antiques specializes in decorative items with a busy shop filled with everything from mirrors to vases, while Brownrigg spreads across three floors of a Georgian house and is of particular interest to interior designers drawn to stately English design. Merlin Antiques sells bronze statues and jewelry alongside ceramics and garden wares.
The antiques are only part of the town's shopping scene. Long Street, Church Street, Market Place, and Chipping Street also have local boutiques, galleries, jewelers, and bookshops. Twice-weekly markets beneath the Market House occur year-round, with Wednesday stalls selling local produce, pies, and plants, and Saturdays selling vintage bric-a-brac, books, and jewelry.
Eating and drinking in Tetbury
For such a compact town, Tetbury has a large selection of cafes, pubs and restaurants, and the area benefits from excellent local produce, from Cotswold lamb and rare Gloucester cows to ciders from Somerset. Start at The Snooty Fox, on Market Place, which serves everything from morning coffee and cakes to afternoon tea and evening meals, or Bistro 23 at The Ormond on Long Street, which combines hearty English dishes with contemporary cooking.
For something a little more continental in flavor, Casa serves Italian dishes in a beautiful old-brick building on Long Street, while Lola & Co Tapas (easily found by its beautiful window dressed with hanging copper pots and pans) serves Spanish tapas in a dark, wine cellar-like dining room filled with bottles. For one of Tetbury's most consistently good pubs, try The Royal Oak, a Grade II-listed classic Cotswold-style inn that serves seasonal organic food alongside real ales in a building with roots stretching back to the 1700s.
Tetbury is easiest to reach by car, although buses connect it with nearby Bath, home to one of Europe's most complete Roman bath complexes, and Cirencester, making it easy enough to combine with a wider Cotswolds itinerary. If you are driving, be sure to add in a visit to Castle Combe, which we think is one of England's prettiest villages, or for a more modern side of the area, try Bristol, a vibrant and creative city named one of the best places to travel for 2026.