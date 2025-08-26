The World's Best Spa City In 2025 Is A Charming United Kingdom Escape With Major Relaxation Vibes

It's no surprise that Bath ranked first for spa density considering its ancient history with wellness and spas. The city was first founded by the Romans in the first century, and they believed the area's natural hot springs had healing properties. According to legend, the origins of Bath trace back to Prince Bladud, who established the city after he was cured of leprosy after bathing in the thermal springs. Today, three natural hot springs lie beneath the city and still flow in one of the best-preserved Roman sites in the country.

Today, the city is still a sanctuary of rest and relaxation. At the Roman Baths, one of the best-preserved ancient Roman bath complexes in Europe, you can still wander through the complex, surrounded by costumed characters that lived and worked at Aquae Sulis (the town's original name) nearly 2,000 years ago. Although bathing in the historic pool is not allowed today, you can still see the bronze head of the goddess Sulis Minerva and other artifacts the Romans worshipped in the museum. The centerpiece of the complex is the Great Bath and the Sacred Spring, which has temperatures exceeding 114 degrees Fahrenheit, that have been flowing here for centuries. You can also see the remains of a gym and sauna to learn about Roman attitudes toward health and well-being.

In 1987, Bath became the only city in the country to be wholly designated World Heritage Site, and later in 2021 UNESCO listed it as one of the Great Spa Towns of Europe. Due to its historic Roman architecture, hot springs, and wellness offerings, it's not surprising it placed fifth in spa-related search interest in the study. This city is also listed as one of the best travel destinations for Gen Z, according to research.