The World's Best Spa City In 2025 Is A Charming United Kingdom Escape With Major Relaxation Vibes
Bath, England, is more than a Georgian city with old-world charm; The Check-in has named Bath the world's best spa city in 2025 for its unique blend of wellness, history, and stunning architecture. Bath has earned its reputation as a premier destination in southwestern England for travelers seeking relaxation. The city ranks among the top destinations for luxury spa offerings and placed first in spa density per capita, as well as fifth overall for global spa-related searches online. Walk its cobblestone streets to visit ancient thermal springs, modern day spas with rooftop pools, and luxurious spa hotels. The city is about 115 miles west of London and 13 miles southeast of Bristol, making it easily accessible via train, bus, or rental car for both domestic and international travelers.
The Check-in's 2025 study — assembled with the help of Zenoti, a cloud-based software platform for the wellness and beauty industries — analyzed the best cities for spas using data from Yelp listings and Google searches. For a city to be considered, it needed at least 20 spas listed on Yelp and enough population data to measure how many spas were available per person. Then, researchers looked at five key factors to come up with a final score: the number of spas per capita, the spas' average Yelp ratings, the percentage of luxury and affordable spas, and how often people searched "spas near me" on Google in 2025. Each of these data points were given a weighted value, with spa access and customer satisfaction carrying the most weight.
Discover top-rated spas in Bath
It's no surprise that Bath ranked first for spa density considering its ancient history with wellness and spas. The city was first founded by the Romans in the first century, and they believed the area's natural hot springs had healing properties. According to legend, the origins of Bath trace back to Prince Bladud, who established the city after he was cured of leprosy after bathing in the thermal springs. Today, three natural hot springs lie beneath the city and still flow in one of the best-preserved Roman sites in the country.
Today, the city is still a sanctuary of rest and relaxation. At the Roman Baths, one of the best-preserved ancient Roman bath complexes in Europe, you can still wander through the complex, surrounded by costumed characters that lived and worked at Aquae Sulis (the town's original name) nearly 2,000 years ago. Although bathing in the historic pool is not allowed today, you can still see the bronze head of the goddess Sulis Minerva and other artifacts the Romans worshipped in the museum. The centerpiece of the complex is the Great Bath and the Sacred Spring, which has temperatures exceeding 114 degrees Fahrenheit, that have been flowing here for centuries. You can also see the remains of a gym and sauna to learn about Roman attitudes toward health and well-being.
In 1987, Bath became the only city in the country to be wholly designated World Heritage Site, and later in 2021 UNESCO listed it as one of the Great Spa Towns of Europe. Due to its historic Roman architecture, hot springs, and wellness offerings, it's not surprising it placed fifth in spa-related search interest in the study. This city is also listed as one of the best travel destinations for Gen Z, according to research.
Soak in the relaxing and healing waters of the best spa city in the world
According to The Check-in's research, Bath has 157.3 spas per capita on Yelp, making it easy for visitors and residents to find spas to meet their needs. It also performed well in the study because of its high concentration of luxury spas, earning 13th place for its upscale wellness options. One of the most luxurious spas is the Thermae Bath Spa, that blends traditional wellness treatments with modern amenities. Today, it's the only day spa that is fed by the natural thermal mineral-rich waters of Bath. The adults-only spa also has an open-air rooftop pool with panoramic views of the skyline of the city. Thermae also offers unique spa services like a rejuvenating ice chamber, an infrared room, and a Roman-inspired steam room infused with botanicals. One Yelp user said, in a five-star review, "Everything about it, from the wonderful hot rooftop pool to the extensive hydrotherapy pool and aromatherapy steam rooms was a delight, and the location in the historic Roman spa town only makes a visit here more magical."
Beyond day-use spas, you can also indulge in spa hotels. Built in 1775, The Royal Crescent Hotel's elegant Georgian architecture forms a crescent shape and features 45 rooms and suites as well as its own award-winning spa. Take a dip in one of the two pools: one cathedral-like heated relaxation pool with Gothic-style windows and one vitality pool with massage jets. The Royal Crescent has a variety of spa treatments using vegan products, as well as a Himalayan salt-infused sauna and a steam room with eucalyptus and menthol for ultimate relaxation. If it looks familiar, it's because the hotel was used as a filming location for the romantic Netflix series "Bridgerton."