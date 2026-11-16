Between London And Colchester Is A Village Day Trip With Quiet Charm, Cafés, And Outdoor Adventures

A cozy village surrounded by lush parks strewn with hiking trails and brimming with outdoor fun is nestled in the heart of Essex in England. Lovely cafés offer relaxation and tasty bites in Danbury, which is an adorable destination for those seeking a getaway from London's busy streets.

While many places in England boast towering castle ruins, sizable Roman remnants, and museums laden with antique artifacts, most of Danbury's equally long history is more subtle and found in the earth itself. Objects from Saxon and Iron Age settlers have been uncovered, and ancient earthworks contain traces of what was once a church. Yet, some historic structures do still stand, like St. John's Church, parts of which are thought to date back to the 12th century. The Grade I-listed building continues to offer services. The Griffin Inn is also of note. The pub exudes medieval charm, which, per the Maldon Standard, was first a farmhouse bearing the name "Peppers", dating back to the 1500s.

If you're flying into London Heathrow Airport (LHR), expect a drive of about one hour and 20 minutes. Public transport from the airport to Danbury takes over two hours – take a train to Chelmsford, then the No. 333 bus to Danbury, which takes 20 minutes. Locals from Colchester can make the drive in a half hour, and a combination of train and bus takes just under 45 minutes. A bus alone is the least expensive option, arriving in Danbury in an hour and 20 minutes, taking visitors through the pastoral English countryside along the way.