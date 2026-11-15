The Best Place To Retire In The US Virgin Islands Is A Beach Paradise With Vibrant Culture And Fresh Seafood

As you're counting down to retirement, how do you envision your next steps? If you want to take those steps barefoot on a beautiful beach, surrounded by azure water, a Caribbean island may be your version of paradise. For U.S. residents, the easiest place to move is the U.S. Virgin Islands — you don't even need a passport to go there. The cluster of islands consists of three main islands: St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. Each is special in its own way, but for retirees, St. Croix has distinct advantages.

St. Croix is the largest of the U.S. Virgin Islands, but Census numbers show it has slightly fewer residents than St. Thomas (41,004 versus 42,261), giving it a less densely populated, more laid-back feel. St. Croix also has fewer visitors than St. Thomas, lending it a more local vibe in comparison. St. John is the smallest U.S. Virgin Island with only 3,881 residents, mostly parkland, and no airport. By comparison, St. Croix has an airport, more abundant housing options, but still plenty of nature. Another big perk in St. Croix's favor is that your retirement fund can go further. Multiple realtors, such as Christie's International and Seaglass Properties, say it is the most affordable place to live in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

If you decide St. Croix is the best U.S. Virgin Island for you to retire, you can then decide between its two colorful historic towns: Christiansted and Frederiksted. A vibrant culture, delicious seafood, and lively events can be found in each. Both towns also have beautiful beaches.