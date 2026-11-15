Between Watford And Reading Is A Charming Market Town With Local Eateries, Quaint Shops, And Beautiful Buildings

While visitors flying into London's Heathrow Airport often head east to Central London, a Buckinghamshire town rife with charm and unique attractions lies just under 15 miles northwest of the airport. Beaconsfield, which is divided into a quaint Old Town and modern New Town, offers a fascinating sweep of British history. There you can explore a model village and dine in a historic pub.

Beaconsfield was founded as a market town in the mid-13th century, when it received its market charter. The town later became a stagecoach stop, with inns and pubs built in the heart of what is now Old Beaconsfield. The settlement then expanded north to New Beaconsfield with the construction of the railroad station and railroad that connected the town to London in the early 1900s. Today, Beaconsfield's historic heart is found in Old Beaconsfield, anchored by its crossroads of London End, Wycombe End, Aylesbury End, and Windsor End. There you'll find the market, a church, and half-timbered and Georgian exteriors that house cute shops and convivial restaurants. While New Beaconsfield is often overlooked as a gateway to the town from London, don't miss its historic treasures.

Beaconsfield is about a 40-minute drive from Watford and a 50-minute drive from the town of Reading. It is also an hour's drive or a 25-minute train ride from London. The best time to visit Beaconsfield is between June and September, when temperatures hover between the mid-60s and low 70s Fahrenheit.