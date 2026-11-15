Between Watford And Reading Is A Charming Market Town With Local Eateries, Quaint Shops, And Beautiful Buildings
While visitors flying into London's Heathrow Airport often head east to Central London, a Buckinghamshire town rife with charm and unique attractions lies just under 15 miles northwest of the airport. Beaconsfield, which is divided into a quaint Old Town and modern New Town, offers a fascinating sweep of British history. There you can explore a model village and dine in a historic pub.
Beaconsfield was founded as a market town in the mid-13th century, when it received its market charter. The town later became a stagecoach stop, with inns and pubs built in the heart of what is now Old Beaconsfield. The settlement then expanded north to New Beaconsfield with the construction of the railroad station and railroad that connected the town to London in the early 1900s. Today, Beaconsfield's historic heart is found in Old Beaconsfield, anchored by its crossroads of London End, Wycombe End, Aylesbury End, and Windsor End. There you'll find the market, a church, and half-timbered and Georgian exteriors that house cute shops and convivial restaurants. While New Beaconsfield is often overlooked as a gateway to the town from London, don't miss its historic treasures.
Beaconsfield is about a 40-minute drive from Watford and a 50-minute drive from the town of Reading. It is also an hour's drive or a 25-minute train ride from London. The best time to visit Beaconsfield is between June and September, when temperatures hover between the mid-60s and low 70s Fahrenheit.
Shopping and dining in Beaconsfield
For homeware on London End, stop by Hearne's, which was established in 1840, making it the town's oldest furniture store. In the soaring beamed showroom, you can browse an array of wooden cabinets, sofas, bookshelves, and mirrors. For more home treasures, head to Worboys Antiques & Clocks, where you can find vintage timepieces, from ornate mantel clocks clad in tortoiseshell to 19th-century mahogany grandfather clocks. The store also stocks heritage furniture, ceramics, lamps, and rocking horses. Petticoat Layne, a stylish boutique on the same street, sells a curated selection of dresses, blouses, women's sweaters and jackets, accessories, and gifts.
If you're in town on Tuesday, don't miss the bustling market on Windsor End, which has a centuries-old heritage. There you can shop for fresh produce, cheese and olives, flowers, and other local provisions.
Old Beaconsfield also features a number of charming eateries. The Royal Saracens Head commands a prominent position as a timbered building that was once an 18th-century inn. The interior has been renovated into welcoming and colorful rooms that serve traditional pub fare such as pie of the day, hand-battered, line-caught haddock, and sticky toffee and rum pudding. Just around the corner, you can enjoy the ritual of afternoon tea at The Old Tea House, a cozy tearoom with delicious sandwiches, cakes, pies, and scones. The Greyhound, a Michelin Guide-recognized restaurant inside a centuries-old inn, is a short stroll away. Serious foodies can opt for its seven-course tasting menu. For more shopping and dining, head to High Wycombe, a lively town with shops, parks, and a Victorian manor, about a 15-minute drive away.
Activities and attractions in Beaconsfield
Beaconsfield is famed for its beautiful buildings, such as St. Mary and All Saints. The striking Gothic church was built in the 15th century, though a parish has likely been there since the 13th century. The impressive church is marked by a crenelated tower with four spires and a nave flanked by stained glass windows.
Bekonscot Model Village & Railway in New Beaconsfield is just up the road, and home to buildings on a much smaller scale. Considered the world's oldest model village, the family-friendly attraction has a network of seven model villages which are a delight to discover. These intricate settings showcase what life was like in the town during the 1930s, around the time of Bekonscot's founding. While a model railroad weaves through the charming mini communities, there is also a human-sized railroad that visitors can ride to enjoy the villages from a new perspective. A reviewer raved on Google Maps that "The miniature village feels surprisingly alive, with beautifully crafted buildings, streets, gardens, shops, and tiny characters bringing the whole place to life."
The Royal Standard of England, which dates back to the early 13th century, is a 10-minute drive from the model village. It's the country's oldest pub, and it brims with medieval charm. The striking, half-timbered brick facade houses a beamed dining room lined with mullioned windows where you can feast on puddings, pies, and local steaks. If you want to stay near Beaconsfield, Cliveden House is an opulent countryside hotel that offers royal history and old-world charm, about a 10-minute drive from town. The 19th-century mansion houses nearly 50 rooms and suites, as well as the elegant Cliveden Dining Room restaurant, and indoor and outdoor swimming pools. It also offers boat cruises on the River Thames. With more time in the area, you could combine a visit with Watford, which is the home of the Harry Potter experience known as Warner Bros. Studio Tour London.