Between London And Oxford Is A Lively English Town With Shops, Parks, And A Victorian Manor
Outside of London's bustling streets lie destinations that offer, as the English say, a proper good time. High Wycombe, nestled between the United Kingdom's largest city and Oxford, is one such example. Located in Buckinghamshire, High Wycombe can trace its roots to 1237. Naturally, this English town features historic sites like Hughenden Manor, the former home of Benjamin Disraeli, prime minister during the Victorian Era. Visitors can also enjoy High Wycombe's parks and the Eden Shopping Centre, which opened in 2008 and spans 800,000 square feet.
It's no wonder that a Google reviewer wrote that the indoor/outdoor mall has "nearly everything under its roof." Eden boasts a variety of retailers, including everything from Waterstones, a beloved bookstore chain, to Søstrene Grene, a Danish brand offering affordable home decor and accessories. If you are from the States, you can expect to encounter some familiar companies, such as TK Maxx (aka TJ Maxx).
Plus, there's small businesses nearby like Tabletop Republic on the High Street. The shop sells Pokémon cards, Warhammer sets, and more, though it serves as a space for gaming tournaments and trading events too. Speaking of the local High Street, this lively area with cobblestone streets is primarily lined with eateries, as well as convenience and grocery stores. Expect to see people milling about and note that the weekly High Wycombe Market, featuring stalls with locally made goods and bites, is especially known to draw crowds.
Explore Hughenden Manor in High Wycombe
Although High Wycombe, located a little over 30 miles away from London, the world's top literary travel destination, is a shopping hub, it presents visitors the opportunity to connect with history and nature. Enter Hughenden Manor. The site dates back centuries but came into the possession of Benjamin Disraeli in 1848. Today, the Gothic-style Victorian mansion, complete with period furniture and art, can be toured by visitors. They can take in Disraeli's library, his wife Mary Anne's drawing room, and other spaces within the massive abode. Ranked as High Wycombe's top attraction on Tripadvisor, reviewers on the platform point out that they especially found learning about Hughenden Manor's role in World War II (according to the National Trust, the home was used as a headquarters for mapmaking) interesting.
The estate is expansive. There's a cafe with patio seating, and not to mention abundant greenery, trails, and a playground. "The gardens are beautifully kept, and the surrounding woodland offers great walks with stunning views," states a review from Google. You can even embark on a brief walk to the nearby church of St Michael and All Angels. Disraeli, who died in 1881, is buried outside the centuries-old structure. Yet, Hughenden Manor isn't the only historic attraction in High Wycombe; there's also the free Wycombe Museum.
Located only minutes away from the Eden Shopping Centre and High Wycombe's High Street, it has permanent exhibits centered on art and notably, furniture. Fun fact, High Wycombe is famed for its chair-making industry, which thrived in the 19th century. In the summer of 2026, the town will unveil its Chair Discovery Centre (also free), where even more furniture will be displayed.
Don't forget to add High Wycombe's green spaces to your itinerary
Wycombe Museum features gardens where guests can immerse themselves in the town's natural beauty. You can do the same at High Wycombe's public parks. The Rye and Holywell Mead will be a hit with little ones — it has open fields and two playgrounds, one with an obstacle-course style structure. The Rye is home to The Dyke, a body of water with a walking path and a waterfall that will delight all ages.
At the Boathouse Café, you can sip tea and have a snack overlooking The Dyke. If interested, you can rent pedal and row boats too. Plus, The Rye is conveniently near High Wycombe's High Street, perfect for parents and kids who need to take a breather from shopping around town. Located on the River Wye, Desborough Recreation Ground, or Desborough Park, is not quite as close by to the High Street. Still, a reviewer on Google wrote that this grassy area has, "plenty of space to picnic, run and play."
Fortunately, High Wycombe is an easy day trip from London and Oxford. It can take less than an hour to arrive at High Wycombe via Chiltern Railways from either city. Better still, the train station is within walking distance of the High Street, Eden, and Wycombe Museum. While Hughenden Manor is outside of town, it can be reached by bus. To learn about other excursions near London, read about Canterbury, the historic city with unparalleled architecture and Cambridge, one of the prettiest cities in England with riverside trails and greenery galore.