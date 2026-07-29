Between London And Oxford Is A Lively English Town With Shops, Parks, And A Victorian Manor

Outside of London's bustling streets lie destinations that offer, as the English say, a proper good time. High Wycombe, nestled between the United Kingdom's largest city and Oxford, is one such example. Located in Buckinghamshire, High Wycombe can trace its roots to 1237. Naturally, this English town features historic sites like Hughenden Manor, the former home of Benjamin Disraeli, prime minister during the Victorian Era. Visitors can also enjoy High Wycombe's parks and the Eden Shopping Centre, which opened in 2008 and spans 800,000 square feet.

It's no wonder that a Google reviewer wrote that the indoor/outdoor mall has "nearly everything under its roof." Eden boasts a variety of retailers, including everything from Waterstones, a beloved bookstore chain, to Søstrene Grene, a Danish brand offering affordable home decor and accessories. If you are from the States, you can expect to encounter some familiar companies, such as TK Maxx (aka TJ Maxx).

Plus, there's small businesses nearby like Tabletop Republic on the High Street. The shop sells Pokémon cards, Warhammer sets, and more, though it serves as a space for gaming tournaments and trading events too. Speaking of the local High Street, this lively area with cobblestone streets is primarily lined with eateries, as well as convenience and grocery stores. Expect to see people milling about and note that the weekly High Wycombe Market, featuring stalls with locally made goods and bites, is especially known to draw crowds.