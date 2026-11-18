Standing on a continuously transforming cliff buffeted by the elements is a small, quiet village that appears as if in a dream. Victorian and Edwardian buildings, a medieval church, and remnants of historic buildings lost to coastal erosion create an evocative atmosphere in Overstrand, a Norfolk fishing village that became an unexpected 19th-century seaside retreat for some of the U.K.'s rich and famous. The village's transformation was thanks to Clement Scott, a theater writer for the Daily Telegraph, one of the U.K.'s most popular newspapers.

Scott stumbled upon Overstrand in 1883 while walking the cliffs from Cromer. He saw the original abandoned tower of Sidestrand's medieval St. Michael's Church surrounded by poppies and was so moved that he started writing about Overstrand as "Poppyland" (via Eastern Daily Press). Inspired by his poetic descriptions of Poppyland, some of London's elite started building in Overstrand. With a number of buildings designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, one of the U.K.'s most renowned architects, Overstrand quickly became a stylish destination known as "the village of millionaires" (via Experience Norfolk). In fact, at one point, six millionaires had homes in the village, which only had a population of a few hundred.

Winston Churchill visited Overstrand, where his mother spent her holidays, and a patron of the arts, Liberal MP, and gay icon Lord Battersea built an impressive home that still stands. Today, Overstrand has 13 listed buildings, so visitors can experience a sense of what it was like in its heyday. It never lost its identity as a fishing village either, as seen in the fresh seafood served in some of these historic buildings. The village offers access to coastal walks and a tranquil sandy beach, making it clear why this was a favorite 19th-century getaway.