Travelers planning a trip to continental Europe in search of history and seafood often have Greece and Italy firmly on their radar. However, another option is to head much further north to low-key Sigtuna, Sweden's first town. Sigtuna may not be as large as Gothenburg, an underrated destination; however, Sweden's oldest town is walkable and proudly wears the country's history on its sleeve. From Stockholm and Uppsala, it's under an hour away and can be seen in a day or gradually peeled back.

Sigtuna was founded by Erik the Victorious in the late 10th century, and was shaped in its early days by Viking conquests and Christianity. Over the next centuries, ancient runestones, which were placed as memorials for the dead, and seven churches were constructed across the city. While time has taken its toll, dozens of runestones survive, whole or fragmented, and three ancient stone churches remain as ruins, just a short walk from Sigtuna's original main street, Stora Gatan. If you're keen to explore, first take a short hike up to St. Peter's church, where you can get a bird's-eye view of town and Lake Mälaren. The better-preserved church, St. Olof's, is more accessible and is just west of one of Sigtuna's best-known landmarks, St. Mary's Church. St. Mary's is the oldest building in town used by the community.

While architecture and history are among Sigtuna's major draws, the city is more than just a living museum. In Sigtuna, visitors can get a literal taste of Sweden's local cuisine and see the country's natural beauty. Sigtuna rests on Sweden's third-largest lake, Lake Mälaren, and if you plan to spend the day, it's a good idea to pack a bathing suit in addition to your walking shoes.