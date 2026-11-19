Between Stockholm And Uppsala Is Sweden's Oldest Town With Fresh Seafood, Lake Fun, And Well-Preserved Ruins
Travelers planning a trip to continental Europe in search of history and seafood often have Greece and Italy firmly on their radar. However, another option is to head much further north to low-key Sigtuna, Sweden's first town. Sigtuna may not be as large as Gothenburg, an underrated destination; however, Sweden's oldest town is walkable and proudly wears the country's history on its sleeve. From Stockholm and Uppsala, it's under an hour away and can be seen in a day or gradually peeled back.
Sigtuna was founded by Erik the Victorious in the late 10th century, and was shaped in its early days by Viking conquests and Christianity. Over the next centuries, ancient runestones, which were placed as memorials for the dead, and seven churches were constructed across the city. While time has taken its toll, dozens of runestones survive, whole or fragmented, and three ancient stone churches remain as ruins, just a short walk from Sigtuna's original main street, Stora Gatan. If you're keen to explore, first take a short hike up to St. Peter's church, where you can get a bird's-eye view of town and Lake Mälaren. The better-preserved church, St. Olof's, is more accessible and is just west of one of Sigtuna's best-known landmarks, St. Mary's Church. St. Mary's is the oldest building in town used by the community.
While architecture and history are among Sigtuna's major draws, the city is more than just a living museum. In Sigtuna, visitors can get a literal taste of Sweden's local cuisine and see the country's natural beauty. Sigtuna rests on Sweden's third-largest lake, Lake Mälaren, and if you plan to spend the day, it's a good idea to pack a bathing suit in addition to your walking shoes.
A day on Sweden's third-largest lake
While neighboring Finland has the most lakes in Europe, Sweden has more than 100,000, making a day on the water a must-do while visiting the country. Sigtuna's location on a narrow arm of Lake Mälaren makes it easy. While you can take a pleasant walk along Olov Hartmans väg, a paved trail along the lake, you can also rent single and tandem kayaks and paddling equipment from a Kayakomat kiosk nearby. Reviewers on Google Maps note that there may be little to no customer service in case of a problem. According to the Kayakomat website, the service runs from April through October.
If you're eager to soak up the sun or splash the day away on the placid lake, head over to Sjudargårdsbadet, just over a mile from the town center. During the summer season, locals frequently visit to swim, enjoy a barbecue, or sunbathe on the docks. After you've swum, you'll find outdoor showers to rinse off.
If you happen to visit Sigtuna during the winter months, Lake Mälaren is also a popular place for ice skating. In February (weather permitting), Sigtuna hosts a large ice skating race, Sigtunarännet, and hardy skaters can participate in the 25- or 50-kilometer races, or enjoy the scenes from shore. The official race committee notes that visitors can rent skates and equipment from Sigtuna Sport Uteliv, located in the heart of town on Stora Gatan. Would-be skaters should be aware of the ice conditions and follow the locals' lead.
Dive into the local flavors in Sigtuna
Swedish meatballs (köttbullar) may be considered to be the national dish; however, in Sigtuna, you'll likely want to sample some of the local fare and take in the scenic lakeside or historic views from your table. For a quick, lakeside meal or an afternoon break, Våfflan Hamnkrog & Bar dishes up shrimp salad or a waffle with ice cream, respectively, on its lakeside patio. If you were to get any closer to the water from local bar and restaurant Båthuset Krog, you'd likely be wet. The floating dining room rests alongside a wooden pier in the town's harbor and features a rotating Nordic cuisine menu depending on the season. In the evenings, the restaurant serves fish. If you're looking to try something hearty from the sea in the heart of Sigtuna, Farbror Blå has a wide range of seafood delicacies, including a fish stew served with shrimp or cod served with grilled blue mussels.
If you're visiting Sweden for the first time, Sigtuna makes a great first stop, not only for its historic value but also for its easy access. From Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN), Sweden's primary international gateway, there is a direct bus to Sigtuna that takes less than 45 minutes. Travelers coming from Stockholm or Uppsala can also reach Sigtuna with a transfer in under one hour. Once you arrive, it's small enough to see a few highlights on a long layover (as I've done). However, you'll likely want to spend more than a few hours to really experience the city. Even if you're trying to cram it all in, be sure to take a break and enjoy fika, a delightful Swedish custom.