Forget Stockholm, Visit This Underrated Swedish Destination Instead In 2026
Most visitors to Sweden head straight to Stockholm, the country's capital city, for its design culture, waterfront setting, and charming old town, Gamla Stan. But travelers who have already discovered Stockholm and want to see more of the country should head west instead. Gothenburg, Sweden's second-largest city, was dubbed by Time Out as one of Europe's best underrated destinations for 2026.
Founded by King Gustavus Adolphus in the mid-17th century, Gothenburg evolved into an important trading port thanks to its strategic location near the North Sea. Today, the bustling city showcases a unique fusion of past and present. In a single day, you can stroll centuries-old cobblestone streets, visit an old-fashioned amusement park, ascend to the observation deck of the region's tallest skyscraper, and explore nearby islands by ferry. With stunning natural beauty and an eco-friendly mindset, Gothenburg was also named a U.N. Sustainable Lifestyle Hub in 2025.
While Gothenburg is located in western Sweden, a lesser-visited Scandinavian region, it is still easy to reach. Göteborg Landvetter Airport is Sweden's second-largest airport and offers nonstop service from major European cities. The city is also about a three-hour train ride from Stockholm. Summer is the best time to visit for festivals and outdoor adventures, with average high temperatures in the mid-60s Fahrenheit. The holiday season is another popular time to visit as the city hosts multiple Christmas markets.
Exploring Gothenburg's historic heart and modern marvels
Although it may be underrated, Gothenburg is coming into the spotlight in 2026, and there's plenty for travelers to discover. The city boasts a Walk Score of 95, so it is incredibly walkable and easy to navigate. First-time visitors should start in Haga, one of the city's oldest and most iconic enclaves, where 19th-century wooden houses line streets filled with restaurants and cafes, and homeware and vintage boutiques. Another historic attraction is Liseberg, a lovely amusement park that was voted as a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Best of the Best for 2026. Liseberg first opened in 1923 and now draws nearly 3 million visitors each year to its charming, kid-friendly rides and thrilling roller coasters.
In contrast to Gothenburg's historic landmarks, you can also visit one of its newest buildings. The record-setting Karlatornet is an over 800-foot-tall skyscraper that will be crowned by a panoramic observation deck opening in the summer of 2026. The multi-use tower, which also houses a hotel, apartments, and office spaces, is Scandinavia's tallest building and is a symbol of contemporary design. Another recent addition to the city is the World of Volvo, an immersive and architecturally impressive museum that showcases the Swedish automaker Volvo, founded in Gothenburg.
The city's summer calendar is packed with food festivals, concerts, and cultural events, including performances by Swedish House Mafia. Travelers looking for a quieter escape can also take public ferries to the Gothenburg Archipelago, where rocky islets, quaint seafood shacks, and tranquil coves replace the bustle of the city. One of the most picturesque islands is Vrångö, a quiet, car-free island known for its sandy beaches.
Where to eat and stay in Gothenburg
Gothenburg's seaside setting and fishing history have made the city a destination for delicious seafood, which features heavily in its exciting dining scene. One of the city's highest-rated restaurants is Bord 27, a convivial Swedish bistro with a curated menu of flavorful plates, from natural oysters to baked flounder. "A small but cosy restaurant in a slightly unlikely location, the food is out of this world," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Small plates of enchanting seafood and a great wine list to accompany it."
A Gothenburg institution is the Feskekörka, whose name translates to "Fish Church." Built in the late 19th century to resemble a Gothic church, this market reopened in 2024 after a major renovation. With a prime location on the water, it brims with stalls selling fresh seafood and restaurants serving seafood specialties. For pastries and coffee, stop by Café Husaren in Haga, known for its oversized cinnamon rolls called hagabullen. One of the city's anticipated restaurant openings for 2026 is Exo, which is set to open inside Karlatornet with sweeping city views and a menu focused on sophisticated, artfully plated dishes.
Travelers should spend at least a weekend in Gothenburg to properly explore this unique city. Dating to 1852, Hotel Royal is Gothenburg's oldest hotel and has served as the city's heartbeat of hospitality. It is redolent of 19th-century style, from elegant decor and historic charm, but the 76 rooms are all airy and stylish with high ceilings and iconic patterned textiles. For a more contemporary stay, check out the buzzy Jacy'z Hotel and Resort. Atop its 27-story glass tower, Jacy'z is a popular hub for chic accommodations, multiple restaurants and bars, live music, and the Pachanga Pool Club, Sweden's ultra-hip rooftop club that gives California pool party vibes.