Forget Stockholm, Visit This Underrated Swedish Destination Instead In 2026

Most visitors to Sweden head straight to Stockholm, the country's capital city, for its design culture, waterfront setting, and charming old town, Gamla Stan. But travelers who have already discovered Stockholm and want to see more of the country should head west instead. Gothenburg, Sweden's second-largest city, was dubbed by Time Out as one of Europe's best underrated destinations for 2026.

Founded by King Gustavus Adolphus in the mid-17th century, Gothenburg evolved into an important trading port thanks to its strategic location near the North Sea. Today, the bustling city showcases a unique fusion of past and present. In a single day, you can stroll centuries-old cobblestone streets, visit an old-fashioned amusement park, ascend to the observation deck of the region's tallest skyscraper, and explore nearby islands by ferry. With stunning natural beauty and an eco-friendly mindset, Gothenburg was also named a U.N. Sustainable Lifestyle Hub in 2025.

While Gothenburg is located in western Sweden, a lesser-visited Scandinavian region, it is still easy to reach. Göteborg Landvetter Airport is Sweden's second-largest airport and offers nonstop service from major European cities. The city is also about a three-hour train ride from Stockholm. Summer is the best time to visit for festivals and outdoor adventures, with average high temperatures in the mid-60s Fahrenheit. The holiday season is another popular time to visit as the city hosts multiple Christmas markets.