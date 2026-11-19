Between Oxford And Watford Is A Town With Local Eateries And A Stop Along 'Britain's Oldest Road'
London seems to have its own gravitational force, but it's one worth escaping. The area surrounding the British capital is dotted with charming small locales like Princes Risborough. The town, with its local eateries and bucolic countryside, is enriched by its role as a stop along "Britain's oldest road," the Ridgeway. Resting about 45 minutes from Oxford and Watford, it's an ideal escape to find one of the gems in London's impressive orbit.
The bucolic little town of 8,800 in the Chiltern Hills earned its royal name (after centuries of prehistoric activity) from the royalty that was passed over, rather than the kings it produced. Edward III's son, also known as the Black Prince, oversaw the manor during his father's reign. He didn't, in the end, outlive his father and ascend to the throne — and the manor was soon rechristened Princes Risborough.
The town ticks all the boxes for a small locale in the English countryside. Pubs? Check. Local shops? Check. Good food? Check. A bustling, picturesque High Street? Check. Bucolic British vistas outside of town? Check. Perhaps the only downside is the town's diminutive size, which makes it a day-trip or road-trip stop rather than a longer stay. It's an ideal detour during a trip to England's capital. You could also pair it with a jaunt to other smaller locales like Bicester, a town with medieval vibes and bustling market square shopping that's 40 minutes away.
The local eateries and an old British road
Princes Risborough's biggest attraction may be a piece of infrastructure. It sounds a bit underwhelming at first, until you realize it's the Ridgeway, better known as "Britain's oldest road." The prehistoric pathway is what's left of a 360-mile path connecting England's southern coast to its eastern coast. Admittedly, its modern incarnation is not as arresting as, say, the Tower Bridge, but the Ridgeway predates it by several thousand years. Yet even a brief stroll along Princes Risborough's chunk of the 87-mile path provides a time warp to a period when the undulating green landscape was broken up by historic sites and chalk hill figures — images carved into the chalky terrain.
A prime example of these confounding sites, the Whiteleaf Cross, rests just east of Princes Risborough along the Ridgeway. The figure and its eponymous hill are just one of the historic sites travelers can encounter while taking a stroll along the path. The adjacent Brush Hill Nature Reserve provides a sense of the untouched British countryside, with butterflies and flowers cutting elegant figures in a serene landscape.
Traversing the trail can work up an appetite. Fortunately, the local High Street is lined with eateries of various cuisines and caliber. If you're in the mood for some exquisite modern British cooking, head over to the highly-rated @ThirtyNine. Its take on Sunday roast is a hit, and try to stop by for the eatery's themed bottomless brunches. For more classic pub grub, head away from High Street to The Bird in Hand. Its much-lauded pork scratchings and plenty on tap fulfill the promise of an outing to a true pub. While checking out the menus off High Street, stop by St. Mary's Church. The 12th-century house of worship is blessed with a relaxing churchyard and engrossing stained glass.
The ins and outs of visiting Princes Risborough
Though it rests tidily in the British countryside, Princes Risborough is fairly easy to reach. Travelers headed in from the United States are best off booking a flight to London Heathrow (LHR). From there, a few train transfers will lead right to the town's eponymous train station in less than an hour. The bigger problem may be finding a place to stay.
The town's small size leaves travelers with a dearth of accommodations, and you won't find many traditional hotels within its borders. If you're looking for a more regal place to stay, the Cliveden House is just half an hour away. The opulent countryside hotel offers royal history, riverside picnics, and old-world charm, though it will cost a pretty penny. Another option is overnighting in nearby High Wycombe. The lively town with shops, parks, and a Victorian manor offers a more dynamic hub for exploring the surrounding area.
The weather in Princes Risborough fits the English stereotype — bring an umbrella, a warm jacket, and don't fool yourself into thinking you'll hit good weather. Instead, plan around events. Try to visit Princes Risborough on a Thursday when the town holds its Market Day. Local business owners and farmers arrive every week with goods, from craft items to food. The town's annual Princes Risborough Festival every summer includes all the expected amenities, like stalls and live music, as well as stilt walkers and a pop-up beach on the Market Square. Those with a penchant for motorsports should visit in September for the annual Kop Hill Climb Festival. The commemorative event is a total joy for car nerds, featuring classic cars and a soapbox race, with food and live music to boot.