London seems to have its own gravitational force, but it's one worth escaping. The area surrounding the British capital is dotted with charming small locales like Princes Risborough. The town, with its local eateries and bucolic countryside, is enriched by its role as a stop along "Britain's oldest road," the Ridgeway. Resting about 45 minutes from Oxford and Watford, it's an ideal escape to find one of the gems in London's impressive orbit.

The bucolic little town of 8,800 in the Chiltern Hills earned its royal name (after centuries of prehistoric activity) from the royalty that was passed over, rather than the kings it produced. Edward III's son, also known as the Black Prince, oversaw the manor during his father's reign. He didn't, in the end, outlive his father and ascend to the throne — and the manor was soon rechristened Princes Risborough.

The town ticks all the boxes for a small locale in the English countryside. Pubs? Check. Local shops? Check. Good food? Check. A bustling, picturesque High Street? Check. Bucolic British vistas outside of town? Check. Perhaps the only downside is the town's diminutive size, which makes it a day-trip or road-trip stop rather than a longer stay. It's an ideal detour during a trip to England's capital. You could also pair it with a jaunt to other smaller locales like Bicester, a town with medieval vibes and bustling market square shopping that's 40 minutes away.