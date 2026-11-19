When we remember trips to iconic national parks, all the hiking, camping, and s'mores-making can blend into a nostalgic, soft-focus blur over time. But some sights are so arresting that they burn themselves into our memories with such power that even years later, we can still picture them vividly. One such memorable moment is the life-changing experience of gazing into the Grand Canyon. Yet another equally memorable desert vista is the one seen from Joshua Tree National Park's Keys View.

How spectacular is this place? This simple viewpoint situated at the end of a road will definitely compete for the favorite spot with any of Joshua Tree's astounding winter hikes. One Google reviewer who visited at sunset was moved to call it "a masterclass in natural beauty."

Sitting at over 5,100 feet in the Little San Bernardino Mountains, a 60-mile drive or around an hour and a half from Palm Springs, Keys View is perfectly situated to yield dramatic views in any season, or at any time of day, but it really shines at sunset. If you want to take in the sunset from here (as well you should), then arrive early to get a prime viewing spot. Go ahead and snap a selfie if you like, but know that the sheer volume and planetary-scale grandeur on display here, as well as the subtly shifting kaleidoscope of desert colors, can't truly be captured anywhere but in the mind's eye.